Artificial Intelligence In Retail Market Is Anticipated To Hit US$ 85 Billion By 2033

The Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail Industry sales study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail demand, product developments, sales revenue generation and Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market outlook across the globe.

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of various end-use segments

The global artificial intelligence (AI) in retail market is predicted to advance at a stupendous CAGR of 30.3% and reach a valuation of US$ 85 billion by 2033, up from US$ 6 billion in 2023.

This Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market outlook report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key players and competitive analysis of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of product.

The Key trends Analysis of Extended Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future sales and demand of over the forecast period.

The study takes a closer look at the major economic turmoil, with a focus on the recent COVID-19 pandemic disruptions

The assessment of key growth dynamics highlights the attractiveness of new automation technologies and offers readers insight on the prospect of these during the forecast period

The study tries to offer a balance perspective of the opportunities in mature and the most lackluster markets

Provides scrutiny of the industry trends that have shaped recent government policies

Provides an account of major breakthroughs in all segments that might change the course of the market considerably

Provides an incisive analysis of socio-political milieu in which the key markets operate, and how will that influence the lucrativeness of the overall Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Retail market

Analyzes how collaborations and partnerships among players from different industries shape the key growth dynamics in the near future

Evaluates the role of various stages of funding on new growth avenues in key regional markets

Competitive Landscape

Key providers of artificial intelligence for retail are constantly investing in innovative solutions. Furthermore, key players are using partnership, merger, and acquisition tactics to increase market share. Moreover, many start-ups are focusing on new developments to provide novel AI-driven solutions.

Niflr, an Indian start-up, is creating an automated platform for cashier-less checkout in retail businesses. The start-up’s software tracks customers and detects their interactions with shop merchandise using computer vision and AI. For example, when a customer selects an item off a shelf, the platform immediately scans and adds that information to the store bill. Customers save time by not having to line at checkout points, which improves in-store experiences.

Tiliter, an Australian start-up, is creating AI-powered product recognition software for retail grocery stores. The system integrates with existing POS systems and store cameras to allow accurate recognition of organic product marks. It also allows customers to check whether perishable items such as vegetables, fruits, and sandwiches are still fresh. Tiliter’s simple integration and capabilities, such as shopping bag identification and fraud prevention, enable shops to enhance their customers’ experiences.

Microsoft partnered with Infosys in September 2022. Under this partnership, the organizations hoped to enable enterprises to swiftly reinvent customer experiences, boost systems with cloud and data, and modernize processes.

Key Segments of AI in Retail Industry Research

By Offering : Solutions Services

By Type : Offline Online

By Technology : Machine Learning Natural Language Processing Computer Vision Other Technologies

By Deployment : Cloud On-premise

By Application : Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Supply Chain and Logistics Inventory Management Product Optimizations In-Store Navigation Payment and Pricing Analytics Virtual Assistants

By Region : North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific & China Middle East & Africa



