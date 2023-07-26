3rd International conference on Cancer Science and Therapy

Bangkok, Thailand, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — We are ecstatic to welcome all researchers, therapists, special interest in cancer field experts, health professionals from all around the world to the forum, “3rd International conference on Cancer Science and Therapy“, which takes place from May 06-07, 2024 in the city of Bangkok, Thailand with the theme “Explore the Best Research Findings in Oncology to Combat Cancer” And several sessions are available at Cancer Conference to present research in the categories of the keynote, workshop, poster, video presentation and e-poster. Take a look at the scientific to see the research areas covered in Cancer Conference 2024 to meet experts.

Cancer 2024 is going hybrid (there will be both an in-person conference and an online conference) again from May 20-21, 2024 in GMT +7. Join us and mark your calendar to attend either onsite from May 06-07, 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand or virtually.

Below is the past conference image held in Dubai, UAE.

Cancer Highlighted Sessions:
Cancer Research and Autoimmune disease
Cancer Biology and Biomarkers
Types and Causes of Cancer
Hematology in Cancer
Organ Specific Cancer
Cancer: Awareness, Lifestyle
Oncologists- Types and Roles
Cancer Imaging Techniques
Cancer Genomics and Epidemiology
Cancer and Immunology
Tumor Pathology
Cancer Pathophysiology
Neuro and Radiation Oncology
Stem Cell and Gene Therapy
Prevention and Palliative Care
Rehabilitation of cancer survivor
Cancer Screening and Diagnosis
Clinical trials of Cancer
Traditional Therapy for Cancer
Complementary and Alternative
AI and Future Technology in Oncology

Get some more information and updates at  https://www.cancer.scientexconference.com/ by joining our Cancer Conference 2024 in Bangkok, Thailand.

