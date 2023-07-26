Tinplate Market Is Anticipated To Grow With A CAGR Of 4.1% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ —

The tinplate contains sheets of steel with a tin coating. It is made by hot rolling and cold rolling of steel strips; removing rust by pickling it in acid and then coating it with tin in an electrolytic process. The product is characterized by a wide range of properties including excellent formability & stability, excellent corrosion resistance, excellent solderability & weldability, beautiful metallic luster, and good paintability & printability.

Tinplate is the most preferred packaging material, for both food products such as edible oil, and beverages, and non-food packaging applications such as paints, aerosols, chemicals, and battery jackets, amongst others. The tinplate market globally amounts to USD 146.18 Billion in 2022. The market is further expected to surpass a valuation of USD 218.47 Billion by 2032. Furthermore, the market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.1% in the forecast period.

Tinplate Market: Market Dynamics

The key growth driving factor for the tinplate market is its growing demand in the food packaging sector. More than 50% of global tinplate production is consumed in food packaging applications. Moreover, the global packaging industry is on the rise owing to an increase in per capita spending, demand for environment-friendly packaging, and growing demand for premium packaging of products such as beers, soft drinks, etc.

Moreover, aerosol packaging such as deodorant, air fresheners, mosquito repellents, etc. is also one of the key driving factors for the growth of the global tinplate market in the long-term period. Tinplate has exclusive properties, such as an increase in shelf life, which makes it ideal for use in food & beverage packaging. Also, government regulations on the use of recyclable and sustainable material for packaging further increase the demand for the global tinplate market. However, polymer-based packaging materials are dominating the global packaging industry, which dampens the growth of the global tinplate market.

Competitive landscape

The market in tinplate is densely competitive with existing players in the industry. These key players are opting for collaborations and strategic partnerships in order to expand their presence. The preference for the launch of new products, and enhancing distribution channels.

These brands are using portfolio expansion and diversification. In 2019, JSW steel introduced a novel tinplate under the name JSW Platina. This company with the launch of this premium range looking to expand its capacity of tinplate to 500,000 tons. Companies are opting for product diversification and innovation for maintaining market position.

Tinplate Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global tinplate market are Tata Tinplate GPT Steel Industries Ltd., ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, thyssenkrupp Steel, TCC Group companies, POSCO, Ton Yi Industrial Corp., Massilly Holding SAS, Berlin Metals, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd., Titan Steel, Baosteel Co. Ltd., Tianjin Jiyu Steel Co., Ltd., and Sino East Steel Enterprise Co., Ltd., amongst others.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Tinplate market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The Tinplate market report provides analysis and information, according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The Tinplate Market Report Highlights:

A Detailed overview of the parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Tinplate Market: Segmentation

The global tinplate market is segmented on the basis of product type, thickness, grade, application and region.

Based on product type, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Single Reduced

Double Reduced

Based on thickness, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

>0.20 mm

20 mm-0.30 mm

30 mm – 0.40 mm

<0.40 mm

Based on grade, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Prime Grade

Secondary Grade

Others

Based on end-use application, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Packaging Food & Beverage Packaging Non-Food Packaging Paints Aerosols Battery Jackets Chemicals Others



