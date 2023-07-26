Medical Lighting Technologies Market Demand To Surge US$ 16.15 billion by 2033: Fact.MR

The medical lighting technologies market is expected to reach US$ 16.15 billion by 2033, according to a recent industry report by Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence. The market was valued at US$ 8.21 billion in 2023.

Medical lighting benefits from having numerous configurations of tiny light sources mounted at different angles to help reduce shadows for a more consistent surgical light. Surgeons lean into the area that the operating room lights have illuminated. This provides more accurate illumination of the subject’s real hue than bulb lighting.

Winning Strategy

The medical lighting technologies market is moderately competitive with the presence of major market players. The leading companies are highly investing in R&D for the advancements of products and techniques.

  • The EyeLuv LED light, which uses flicker-control technology to lessen the effect of undetectable flickers on human eyes, was introduced by Orient Electric in July 2019.
  • Stryker introduced a new visualisation platform in March 2019 to enhance visualisation during orthopaedic procedures.
  • For instance, the Derungs-brand Triango100 examination/minor surgery light was introduced by Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG. The system combines the most recent advances in lighting technology with high ergonomic requirements, a unique arm that offers extremely precise positioning, and an applications-specific design.
  • For instance, DARAY announced the release of the X100, a key component of their LED examination lights, in a new design in September 2018. The redesigned X100 includes a revised handle and a full 320° of rotation for more precise positioning and more energy-efficient operation.
  • To provide reliable and advanced medical products to patients and healthcare providers in the operating room, including lighting systems (surgical and examination lights) Stryker, the company partnered with Texas Health Hospital Mansfield in June 2021, the first medical facility to adopt the full suite of Stryker’s products.

Key Companies Profiled

  • American Ultraviolet
  • Atlantic Ultraviolet Corporation
  • Boyd Industries, Inc.
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Eschmann Equipment
  • GE Lighting; Getinge AB (Getinge Group)
  • GF Health Products, Inc.
  • Hach Company
  • Heraeus Holding GmbH
  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.
  • Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation
  • KaVo Dental GmbH
  • Lumenis Ltd.
  • Midmark Corporation
  • Narang Medical Ltd.
  • Natus Medical, Inc.
  • STERIS Corporation
  • Stryker Corporation
  • TRUMPF Medical Systems, Inc.
  • United Surgical Industries
  • Ushio America, Inc.
  • Welch Allyn, Inc.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Global demand for medical lighting technologies is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.
  • China’s market is predicted to race ahead at a CAGR of 12% during the projected period.
  • Sales of surgical lighting systems are expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period.
  • Demand for examination lighting systems is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% during the next 10 years.

“Rapid ongoing technological advancements in medical lighting technologies are boosting the adoption rate of surgical LED lights,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Industry Research

  • By Product :
    • Surgical Lighting Systems
    • Examination Lighting Systems
    • Specialty Lighting & Accessories
  • By Technology :
    • Fluorescent
    • LED
    • Incandescent
    • Halogen
  • By Application :
    • Operating Room & Surgical Suites
    • Examination Rooms, Intensive Care Units (ICUs)
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

