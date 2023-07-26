24Seven Commerce and Crichlow Data Sciences Join Forces to Offer Seamless Integration of The General Store POS with over 20 eCommerce platforms

California, USA, 2023-Jul-26 — /EPR Network/ — 24Seven Commerce, a global leader in integrated eCommerce and marketplaces solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Crichlow Data Sciences, the parent company of The General Store POS software. This alliance aims to accelerate retailers’ expansion into online sales, offering seamless integrations with top-tier eCommerce platforms and various marketplaces.

“We were in search of an integration partner that had expertise in eCommerce and a variety of marketplaces. 24SevenCommerce is that partner that can help our POS users grow their sales exponentially on these varied platforms,” stated Rob Crichlow, CEO of Crichlow Data Sciences, Inc.

The collaboration between 24Seven Commerce and Crichlow Data Sciences is a timely response to the booming growth of the eCommerce market in the United States.

The revenue in the e-commerce market in the United States is forecasted to continuously increase between 2023 and 2027 by 509.4 billion U.S. dollars (+54.19 percent).

The market is on track to reach a new peak of 1.4 trillion U.S. dollars in 2027, marking a fourth consecutive year of growth.

Anil Jindal, CEO of 24Seven Commerce, says, “Our partnership with Crichlow Data Sciences brings together a powerful combination of technology, experience, and insight that will help retailers enhance their digital capabilities, ensuring they’re well-positioned to capitalize on the burgeoning eCommerce market.”

About 24Seven Commerce:

Headquartered in California, USA, with offices in India and the Philippines, 24Seven Commerce is a leading provider of integrated eCommerce solutions. Their flagship product, Octopus Bridge, is a platform that integrates POS systems with various eCommerce shopping carts and marketplaces, already connected with over 30 POS systems and 25+ eCommerce platforms.

About Crichlow Data Sciences:

Crichlow Data Sciences, the parent company of The General Store POS also known as TGS, offers robust and user-friendly solutions designed to help retail businesses manage their operations efficiently. With a keen understanding of retail workflows, Crichlow Data Sciences’ systems help streamline processes, improve customer service, and drive sales growth.

The newly forged partnership is set to revolutionize the way retailers do business, opening up a world of opportunity for eCommerce expansion and revenue growth.

