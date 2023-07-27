Enterprise Video Market To Boost At A CAGR Of 10.93% While Amassing A Market Value Worth US$ 48.8 Bn By 2032

In 2022, it is projected that the global market for enterprise video would be worth US$17.3 billion. The market is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 10.93% during the projected period and reach a market size of US$48.8 billion by 2032 as a result of increasing adoption of enterprise video solutions across numerous enterprises to foster collaboration among their worldwide workforces.

Enterprise video has seen significant growth over the past few years among numerous enterprises. Many businesses are concentrating on creating Content distribution Networks (CDNs), which improve the distribution of multimedia online content and provide corporations with improved video streaming capabilities.

Google Cloud’s new Media CDN platform, which enables businesses to use Google’s YouTube network, was introduced in April 2022. Custom ad insertion, platform flexibility, and ecosystem connectors are also provided.

Competitive Landscape:

In June 2021, Amazon’s cloud services giant Amazon Web Services announced that it acquired communications service Wickr. It claims to be the only “collaboration service” that meets security criteria set out by NSA.

In January 2022, Verizon launched BlueJeans on Google Glass augmented reality headsets. Workers can use the touchpad in the AR headset to control the BlueJeans app or quickly join a meeting by scanning a QR code with the device. BlueJeans uses the headset’s 8 MP camera to stream 720p video while taking advantage of the device’s spatial audio capabilities.

Enterprise Video Market

Key Players:

  • Adobe
  • Avaya Inc.
  • Brightcove Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • IBM Corporation
  • Kaltura, Inc.
  • Microsoft
  • Polycom, Inc. (Plantronics, Inc.)
  • VBrick
  • Vidyo, Inc.

Regional Analysis:

 The BFSI segment is predicted to lead the market over the projection period, according to the report, by end-use. The segment is probably going to have contributed around 24% of the total revenue share in 2021. The demand for video-based marketing and sales to support branch communications and financial services is on the rise, which can be used as an explanation. The enterprise video solutions facilitate communication between banks using audio, video, and digital content.

The healthcare and life sciences segments, on the other hand, are anticipated to see a CAGR of 15% over the course of the projection year. The enterprise video software promotes patient-healthcare team collaboration and provides urgent medical support to patients who are located remotely, which is anticipated to significantly contribute to the segmental growth in

Key Segments of Industry:

  • By Solution :
    • Conferencing
    • Content Management
    • Webcasting
  • By Service :
    • Integration & Deployment
    • Managed Service
    • Professional Service
  • By Deployment :
    • Cloud-based Deployment
    • On-premises Deployment
    • By Application :
    • Corporate Communications
    • Training & Development
    • Marketing & Client Engagement
  • By Delivery Technique :
    • Downloading/ Traditional Streaming
    • Adaptive Streaming
    • Progressive Downloading
    • By Organization Size :
    • in Large Enterprises
    • in Small & Medium Enterprise (SME)
  • By End Use :
    • IT & Telecom
    • Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)
    • Healthcare & Life Sciences
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Education
    • Retail & Consumer Goods
    • Other End Use Industries

