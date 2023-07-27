Global Marine Scrubber Systems Market Demand Is Subjected To Grow At A CAGR Of 10.4% by 2032

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ —

The global marine scrubber systems demand is subjected to grow at a CAGR of 10.4%. The market revenue is likely to be valued at US$ 6.34 Bn in 2022, and exhibit a revenue growth of US$ 17.06 Bn by 2032. The marine scrubber systems market from the wet technology sector is expected to develop at a rapid pace, owing to the increased use of sustainable scrubbing methods.

Furthermore, the preference for sustainable wet scrubbing systems is linked to benefits such as design simplicity, operating flexibility, and adaptation in areas with varied rates of water alkalinity. However, the high initial cost of these systems and government demand for clean fuel, are key impediments to market expansion. Conversely, owing to government interventions and modifications, the demand for marine scrubber systems in retrofit applications is expected to skyrocket.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report: –https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3055?PJ

Market Players: –

Yara International ASA

Clean Marine AS

Kwangsung Co. Ltd.

ALFA LAVAL

Damen Shipyards Group N.V.

CR Ocean Engineering

Ecospray Technologies S.r.l.

VDL AEC Maritime B.V.

Langh Tech Oy Ab, DuPont

Wartsila

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Competitive Landscape :

The marine scrubber systems market share is highly competitive owing to the involvement of several established players. Organic development tactics such as product releases and approvals are often used by firms in the marine scrubber systems industry. To capitalize on market growth prospects, market players are concentrating on strengthening their footprint through acquisitions, expansions, product approvals, and launches.

Latest developments in the marine scrubber systems market :

In September 2022, CR Ocean Engineering LLC formed a partnership with filtration system provider Oberlin Filter Company to provide a cost-effective and automated wash water filtration system for hybrid & closed loop scrubbers. This partnership will enable the companies to reinforce mutual businesses and deliver the best services to the industry, in turn expediting business growth.

In June 2018, Frontline , one of the world’s largest oil tanker fleet operators, signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) to acquire a 20% stake in Feen Marine Scrubbers, a Singapore-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (EGCS).

In June 2017, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems announced the joint development of a large-scale rectangular marine scrubber that removes sulfur oxide (SOx) from the exhaust gases emitted by marine diesel engines.

In November 2016, Andritz AG signed a cooperation agreement with TeamTec AS. As part of this agreement, TeamTec will be responsible for the global sales and marketing of SeaSOx Marine Scrubber Systems, including after-sales services.

In May 2020, Valmet signed a contract with Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. for delivery of hybrid scrubber systems to Shimonoseki Shipyard. Each vessel is equipped with Valmet marine automation system and two Valmet marine scrubber towers.

Key Segments Profiled in the Marine Scrubber Systems Market Survey

By Technology Type : Wet Technology (Open Loop, Close Loop, Hybrid, Others) Dry Technology

By Fuel : MDO MGO Hybrid Others

By Application : Commercial Recreational Navy Offshore Others



Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

How Fact.MR Assists in Making Strategic Moves?

The data provided in the Marine Scrubber Systems Market report offers comprehensive analysis of important industry trends. Industry players can use this data to strategize their potential business moves and gain remarkable revenues in the upcoming period.

The report covers the price trend analysis and value chain analysis along with analysis of diverse offering by market players. The main motive of this report is to assist enterprises to make data-driven decisions and strategize their business moves.

Customize this report for your specific research solution:https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=3055?PJ

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E Mail : sales@factmr.com