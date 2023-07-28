Packaging Robots Market Is Predicted To Reach US$ 7.5 Bn By 2032, At A CAGR Of 7%

The global packaging robots market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7% from US$ 3.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2032. The increased demand for packaging robots from the pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries to perform a variety of activities is expected to drive demand for vacuum grippers at an 8% CAGR through 2032.

Packaging robots are designed to handle components, seal and label packages, and transfer or pack goods, among other tasks. These robots are very versatile and easy to integrate into a workplace. When compared to manual methods, packaging robots give greater efficiency, precision, and speed, and they can deliver a comparatively low cost.

Packaging robots are reliable and provide valuable branding information through labeling. Once products are packaged, an individual identification code is generated to aid in product tracking along the supply chain. The indisputable adaptability of robotics in the packaging business is their primary benefit.

Competitive Landscape:

To fulfill the rising demand from factories around the world, top firms in the packaging robots market plan to conduct research and development projects to build new robotic packaging systems. As smart factories expand and industrial automation is implemented, key companies are expected to release new goods to enable a reliable pick-and-place operation at work.

Fanuc Corporation, one of the world’s largest robot manufacturers, introduced the R-2000id robot with cable-integrated technology in 2020. In addition to packaging, this robot offers advanced capabilities such as picking and positioning and auto checking.

Key Players:

Comau

DENSO Robotics

FANUC Corporation

Krones AG

ABB Group

Bosch Packaging Technology

Bosch Rexroth AG

Brenton, LLC.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Remtec Automation, LLC.

Schneider Electric SA

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa America Inc.

Yaskawa Motoman

Regional Analysis:

Because of the increasing adoption of food packing robots and the high demand for packaging robot systems, Asia Pacific dominates the global market. The region’s market is also expanding due to a growth in the usage of packaging automation robots, which can function in a variety of settings and take up far less floor space than humans.

The availability of low-cost packaging robots, the growing demand for robotic packaging solutions as a result of rapid industrialization, and the strong demand for packaging robot machinery in the automotive industry are propelling market expansion in South Korea.In Germany, market growth is being driven by an increase in picking packaging robot adoption due to increased consumer items and food production.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Gripper Type: Claw Clamp Vacuum Others

By Packaging Type: Primary Packaging Secondary Packaging Tertiary Packaging

By Application: Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Consumer Products Logistics Others



