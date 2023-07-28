Baby Cloth Diaper Market Is Forecasted To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.1% From 2023 To 2033

In 2023, the worldwide baby cloth diaper market is expected to be worth $5.98 billion. The global market for infant cloth diapers is expected to grow at a 5.1% CAGR to $9.83 billion by the end of 2033.

The rising global population, together with rising living standards, is expected to have a substantial impact on the demand for infant cloth diapers. Many people spend a large amount of money on things or services that can make their lives easier. One such development is the rising use of baby-training diapers.

The use of cloth diapers for babies is growing as people become more aware of the negative effects of disposable diapers and the challenges associated with their disposal. The surge in environmental concerns has resulted in a shift toward cloth diapers, which are thought to be of comparable quality to plastic diapers. Reduced infant mortality rates are predicted to open up new prospects for enterprises in this area.

Competitive Landscape:

Bdiapers will launch its revolutionary hybrid cloth diapers in India in September 2020, combining chemical-free disposable nappy pads with cloth diaper covers with the goal of minimizing diaper waste.

Johnson’s infant debuted a line of infant care goods in September 2020, featuring cotton touch diapers packed with natural cotton to reduce the risk of skin irritation.

Cotton Babies Inc., a St. Louis-based producer of reusable cloth diapers, announced the launch of its cloth diaper bank program in February 2020, with the goal of delivering free cloth diapers to poor families and potentially saving them hundreds of dollars per year.

Key Players:

Procter & Gamble

Kimberly Clarke

MEGA

Ontex

ABENA

RAD Medical

Domtar

Linette HELLAS

Futura Line

Europrosan S.p.A.

Hygienika

Fippi

Dilpap Oy

Regional Analysis:

The baby cloth diaper market in the United States is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% and reach a value of US$ 3.14 billion by the end of 2033. Increased health awareness, combined with a stable birth rate, is expected to boost market expansion.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network, one in every three households in the United States reported a need for diapers.

Cloth diaper manufacturers are likely to benefit from the high cost of disposable diapers, providing opportunities in the target market. There are no federal or state safety-net programs that have allocated funding to purchase diapers, which is expected to raise monthly disposable diaper expense. People are thus preferring cloth diapers due of their reusability.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Type : Cloth Diapers Disposable Baby Cloth Diapers

By Size : Small & Extra Small (S & XS) Medium (M) Large (L) Extra Large (XL)

By Age Group : Baby Cloth Diapers for Infants (0 to 6 Months) Baby Cloth Diapers for 6 to 18 Months Baby Cloth Diapers for 18 to 24 Months Children Above 2 Years

By Distribution Channel : Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Sales Channels Pharmacies/Drug Stores



