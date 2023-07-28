Cooking Oil Market Is Projected To Reach A Revenue Of US$ 364.9 Billion By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

Worldwide sales of cooking oil account for US$ 217.5 billion and are predicted to reach a market value of US$ 364.9 billion by 2033-end. This is because the global cooking oil market is forecasted to exhibit expansion at 5.3% CAGR over the next ten years.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Cooking Oil market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Cooking Oil market.

Key findings of the Cooking Oil market study:

Regional breakdown of the Cooking Oil market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Cooking Oil vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Cooking Oil market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Cooking Oil market.

Key Companies Profiled

Bunge Limited

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Richardson Oilseed Limited

Fortune

American Vegetable Oils Inc.

Nature Fresh

Cargill Incorporated

Carapelli Firenze S.p.A.

Sime Darby Sdn Berhad.

Competitive Landscape

Companies are focusing on launching new products that help them maximize their sales potential and gain a competitive advantage over other cooking oil suppliers.

In December 2022, Reliance Industries, a multinational conglomerate based in India announced the launch of its own FMCG brand called “Independence”. Under this new brand, the company is projected to foray into the cooking oil business.

Growing use of cooking oils in the sustainable fuel and biodiesel production industry is also expected to provide further impetus to market development and offer remunerative business scope for prime cooking oil manufacturers going forward.

In November 2022, PepsiCo UK, a renowned beverage manufacturer announced the rollout of a new logistics initiative to attain its sustainability goals. The company announced that it would be replacing conventional diesel with hydrogenated vegetable oil in its vehicles for trips from Leicester to Cupar to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions caused by transportation.

Key Segments of Cooking Oil Industry Research

By Product Type : Soy Oil Sunflower Oil Corn Oil Palm Oil Olive Oil Canola Oil Coconut Oil Sesame Oil

By Nature : Organic Conventional

By Category : Refined Semi-refined Unrefined

By Sales Channel : Departmental Stores Hypermarkets & Supermarkets Discount Stores Online Stores Convenience Stores Other Sales Channels

By Region : North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA



