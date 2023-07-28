Athletic Tapes Market Is Predicted To Reach A Valuation Of US$ 1431.7 Million By 2033

Rockville, US, 2023-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The global athletic tapes market valued at US$ 543.8 Million in 2022 and in 2023 be valued at US$593.8 Million. During the 2022-2032 period of assessment, demand is expected to rise at a 9.2% value CAGR, likely to reach US$1431.7 Million by the end of the said forecast period.

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Athletic Tapes market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.

Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Athletic Tapes market.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=760

Key Companies Profiled:

Mueller Sports Medicine Inc.

Kinesio Holding Corporation

3M A/S

Nitto Denko Corporation

KT Health LLC

Johnson & Johnson

Cramer Products Inc.

RockTape

Walgreen Co.

PerformTex

Key findings of the Athletic Tapes market study:

Regional breakdown of the Athletic Tapes market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Athletic Tapes vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Athletic Tapes market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Athletic Tapes market.

Competitive Landscape

Key participants in the athletic tapes market are focusing on improving product visibility by aligning with sports and tournaments where they expect hundreds of thousands of eyeballs. As part of their efforts to strengthen their market position, athletic tape product suppliers are pursuing partnership and joint venture tactics.

In November 2022 – Western Union and Walgreens announced a renewed five-year agreement to their long-standing relationship. As a result, consumers will continue to have access to Western Union Money Transfer and bill payment services at nearly 9,000 Walgreens locations across the United States.

– Western Union and Walgreens announced a renewed five-year agreement to their long-standing relationship. As a result, consumers will continue to have access to Western Union Money Transfer and bill payment services at nearly 9,000 Walgreens locations across the United States. In February 2020 — KT Tape, the leader in drug-free pain relief products, has announced its newest additions to their professional athlete roster. Sweat is partnered with four-time Olympic medalist and fellow KT Tape athlete, Kerri Walsh Jennings. Klineman and Ross are partners and are currently the top ranked U.S. Women’s Beach Volleyball team. KT Tape is a lightweight, elastic sports and fitness tape designed for muscle, ligament and tendon pain relief and support for hundreds of sports-related injuries. KT Tape is designed to withstand sweat, strain and can be worn in water or under body-hugging athletic apparel, while providing long-lasting relief.

Key Segments Covered in Athletic Tapes Industry Research

by Product Type Elastic Adhesive Bandage Kinesiology Tape Zinc Oxide Tape

by Tape width Less than 1 inch 1 inch – 2 inch 2 inch – 4 inch More than 4 inches

by Form Type Roll Pre-cut

by Sales Channel Sporting Goods Stores E-commerce Direct-to-customer channel Drug Stores Modern Trade channel

by buyer Type Individual Sports Club Hospitals Clinics

by Region North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific MEA



Get Full Access of the Complete Report:

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/760

Queries addressed in the Athletic Tapes market report:

Why are the Athletic Tapes market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Athletic Tapes market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Athletic Tapes market?

What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Athletic Tapes market?

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com