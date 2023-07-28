Food Processing Equipment Industry Top Players are Anko Food Machine Co., Ltd. and Benier Nederland b.v.

Food Processing Equipment Industry Data Book – Hot Food Processing Equipment, Bakery Processing Equipment and Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030

Grand View Research’s food processing equipment industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of outlook reports and summary presentations on individual areas of research.

Access the Global Food Processing Equipment Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like trade data, pricing intelligence, and competitive benchmarking.

Hot Food Processing Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global Hot Food Processing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 20,824.8 million in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% from 2022 to 2030.

The demand for baking equipment accounted for 20.8% of the global revenue share in 2021 as a result of increasing demand for the bakery products coupled with rising awareness pertaining to the health benefits of baked food

The equipment adoption in fast food & restaurants accounted for 44.7% of the foodservice industry demand in 2021, as they are the key providers of mass-produced cuisine, thus, drawing a rising number of individuals to try their services

The demand for pasteurizers is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030, in terms of revenue, on account of its ability to prolong shelf life of the foods, kill harmful microorganisms, and maintain the consistency of the food

The demand for hot food processing equipment in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, because of the changing consumer eating habits resulting in demand for the processed foods and beverages

In February 2022, Marel completed a 100% acquisition of Curio. The deal is expected to further strengthen the company’s objective to be the one-stop destination for food processors looking for high-tech solutions, software, and services.

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global Bakery Processing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 12,920.9 million in 2020 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2021 to 2028.

By equipment, mixers and blenders accounted for the second-largest share in 2020 as they are used to improve the production line, increase efficiency, and quickly mix raw materials to produce large quantities of pastries, bread, and other baked goods

The cakes and pastries application segment accounted for the second-largest share in 2020 owing to the rising disposable income, globalization, and inclination toward western-style diets in Asian countries

Asia Pacific is likely to expand at the fastest CAGR from 2021 to 2028 owing to the increasing disposable income, the growing spending power of the middle-class population, rapid globalization, and adoption of automated technology

The growing domestic consumption of various processed food products, such as potato chips, sausages, and bread, in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific and the Middle East owing to the expansion of retail food outlets is expected to stimulate the product demand

Order your copy of Free Sample of “Food Processing Equipment Industry Data Book – Hot Food Processing Equipment, Bakery Processing Equipment and Meat Processing Equipment Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Meat Processing Equipment Market Report Highlights

The global Meat Processing Equipment Market size was valued at USD 10,283.9 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Slicing equipment accounted for a revenue share of 24.8% in 2022 as it helps in reducing the manual weighing and arrangement practices of sliced products, resulting in improved hygiene of meat

Beef-based meat is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% over the forecast period as it is considered to be an important part of the diet of the western world. It is the most preferred type of red meat owing to its firm texture and intensive flavor

North America accounted for a revenue share of 18.8% in 2021 owing to the rising demand for meat processing equipment in the region which is attributed to the high level of automation used in the meat processing industry

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period on account of the rising investments by western countries in the region for opening fast-food outlets have increased the demand for meat processing equipment

New product development with faster processing times and high hygiene levels is one of the key strategies adopted by market participants to expand their product offerings to reinforce their competitive positions in the market

Go through the table of content of Food Processing Equipment Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Service providers in the market are proactively undertaking significant initiatives to enhance customer service and satisfaction. Numerous small- and medium-sized car wash and detailing service operators are concentrating on launching new products, expanding service offerings, and engaging in mergers and acquisitions to effectively compete on a global scale.

Key players operating in the Food Processing Equipment industry are:

Zips Car Wash

Splash Car Wash

International Car Wash Group (ICW)

Autobell Car Wash

Quick Quack Car Wash

Super Star Car Wash

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter