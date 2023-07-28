Naturally Turning Back The Hands of Time. REVERSE Beauty Skin Serum Launched

Kingston, MA, 2023-Jul-28 — /EPR Network/ — REVERSE Beauty Skin Serum was the inspiration of a romantic date and the search for youth. Janice Pringle, now a Kingston, MA resident, met her now-husband who was 11 years her junior, and realized the clock was ticking. Her quest for eternal youth began.

After a year of experimentation in her kitchen, she found the perfect natural formula that gave her the glowing skin she had been searching for. She kept it a secret for years until friends and family couldn’t resist asking her about her glowing complexion. Thus, REVERSE Beauty was born – a brand dedicated to the power of natural ingredients in achieving beautiful skin.

As a former healthcare and pharmaceutical industry professional, Pringle understood the importance of natural ingredients and the impact of skincare on overall health. Her passion for natural skincare stems from the loss of her father to skin cancer, motivating her to be even more dedicated to the importance of caring for your skin.

REVERSE Beauty Skin Serum includes the natural ingredients including calming lavender oil, which soothes and moisturizes, while killing acne’s-causing bacteria; wrinkle fighting retinol (vitamin A), an anti-aging essential, retinol helps to reduce fine lines and wrinkles, while also restoring collagen; hydrating coconut oil, one of the best ways to hydrate skin as well as strength it and act as the skin’s natural barrier; soothing tea tree oil with antimicrobial and anti- inflammatory; tea tree oil that keep skin clean and clear; brightening Vitamin C which fights wrinkles and dark spots and works to promote collagen, an essential element in building strong, elastic skin; whole leaf aloe, which help to soothe and hydrate to promote a healthy and radiant complexion; vitamin-rich rosehip oil, which is an effective moisturizer and builds collagen to reverses sun damage; and nourishing amla oil, full of fatty acids and antioxidants to soften skin, hydrate deeply and prevent acne, eczema and rosacea.

REVERSE Beauty helps diminish the appearance of fine lines, and helps with eczema, psoriasis, acne, as well as cuts, burns and bug bites, while providing deep hydration and nourishment to the skin. It is an all-in-one skin care product and is lightweight to provide a smooth and silky texture, suitable for all skin types. It absorbs quickly, leaving the skin refreshed and revitalized.

The product is sold in one ounce designer packaging for $33.00. The product is made in small batches and is available online at www.ReverseBeauty.org, and several South Shore of Massachusetts boutique outlets including Apricot Lane, Duxbury, MA; Stacy Savage Salon, Plymouth, MA and Beauty Bar by Jen, Bridgewater, MA.