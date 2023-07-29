DataGalaxy Soars Past 120 Clients and Secures $10M Seed Funding: Charting a New Course in Data Governance

Cambridge, MA, 2023-Jul-29 — /EPR Network/ — Companies in different industries embrace DataGalaxy as the leader of modern data governance and data catalog solutions. Over the years, DataGalaxy has steadily built a loyal customer base with more than 120 prominent brands like Dior, Swiss Life, Technip Energies, TotalEnergies, and Sephora. With its user-friendly approach and collaborative features, the platform empowers all users in the company, beyond data teams, to easily adopt and leverage its capabilities. This inclusive design fosters a true data culture where all users can effectively manage data knowledge, enhance decision-making, and unlock valuable insights for driving business growth.

“Data accessibility with DataGalaxy unleashes the full potential of data and AI in our organization,” said Marie Gepel, Vice President of Digital Transformation at Technip Energies, a multi-billion dollar global engineering & technology company. “The DataGalaxy Catalog is available to every individual in the company, not just data experts or owners with licenses. This means that anyone can access the Catalog, search for specific data, read its definition, discover its location and related systems, find responsible parties, and request further information. We chose DataGalaxy for its user-friendly interface, catering to business people who are not data experts, and its collaborative workflows, allowing us to assign tasks to data stewards and track data quality improvements.”

“We can finally track data end-to-end. Key outputs included a fully-documented functional and technical use case, a thorough algorithm library, and a clear identification of ownership between IT, BI, business, and data teams,” states Emmanuel Dubois, CDO at Swiss Life, one of the largest life insurance companies in Europe.

“DataGalaxy is a trusted data companion for our users, ensuring that they understand the potential implications of every query they write, every data science model they build, and every dashboard they create.” claimed Antoine Toraille, member of the central data governance team at Bouygues Telecom, a leading network provider in Europe.

DataGalaxy’s growth is fueled by the strong support of prominent investors from both the US and Europe. AV8 Ventures led the $10 million seed funding round, alongside participation from Orange Ventures, as well as existing backers NewFund and Evolem. The new financing will allow the company to expand its operations in the US, enrich its suite of data products, and accelerate its growth plans.

“We are delighted to reach these significant milestones – they are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and confidence our customers, partners, and investors have placed in us,” said Lazhar Sellami, co-founder and CEO at DataGalaxy. “As we remain committed to delivering exceptional data transformation solutions and driving innovation to help our customers foster a data driven culture in their organizations.”

At a time when generative AI is bringing incredible capabilities in harnessing enterprise data, it is more crucial than ever for organizations to master data quality, cataloging, and mapping. DataGalaxy continues to innovate and enrich their product portfolio to address the evolving needs of organizations in their data literacy journeys. With their cutting-edge technology, advanced features, and commitment to customer success, DataGalaxy is well-positioned to build upon its achievements and surpass even greater milestones in the future.

About DataGalaxy

DataGalaxy is the industry’s first Data Knowledge Catalog helping organizations understand how their entire business runs on data. An established leader in Europe and growing rapidly to operate worldwide, DataGalaxy offers a user-centric platform dedicated to metadata mapping, active metadata management, and metadata knowledge sharing. Trusted by 120+ leading brands including Dior, Sephora and TotalEnergies, DataGalaxy helps businesses of all sizes gain control over their data assets and make better, more informed decisions, thanks to an innovative approach to data governance and cataloging. Learn more at: www.datagalaxy.com

About AV8

AV8 Ventures is an early stage focused venture fund that invests in intelligent enterprise, healthcare and fintech/insurtech start-ups. The fund was launched in 2018 with backing from Allianz SE and is based in Palo Alto, CA. AV8 is typically the first institutional investor in its partner companies and provides support to its founding entrepreneurs in establishing product-market fit, developing go-to-market capabilities, and architecting scalable business models. The AV8 team includes investing partners with operating experience in the relevant industries and a venture advisor network. Learn more at: www.av8.vc

About Newfund

Newfund is the only 100% early-stage VC with a dual presence in France and the US. Since its launch in 2008, the fund has built a community of 30 start-ups in the US and 60 in France. Newfund invests in seed capital from $250k to $2M to support initial international development and provides long-term support to entrepreneurs in follow-on. On the investor side, Newfund has the largest base of entrepreneurs and family offices in France for an innovation fund. Learn more at: www.newfundcap.com

About Evolem

Family office created in 1997 by Bruno Rousset, founder of April, Evolem’s mission is to promote sustainable initiatives in favor of entrepreneurship, employment, education and the environment. The impulse behind initiatives, Evolem now has 23 employees and relies on an entrepreneurial and responsible approach. Evolem supports SMEs to turn them into Mid-cap companies, helps start-ups establish their model and supports non-profit projects to multiply their impact. Since its creation, Evolem has accompanied more than a hundred companies, which represents 6,500 jobs and nearly €830 million total aggregate sales. Learn more at: www.evolem.com

About Orange Ventures

With €350 million allocated, Orange Ventures is one of the top Corporate Venture Capital vehicle in Europe. Orange Ventures targets investments in innovative startups in areas such as Network & Cloud, Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, Fintech, E-health, Content, Gaming & VR, B2C & Marketplaces. The Orange Ventures Impact initiative is dedicated to the Circular economy, Environment and Inclusion. Orange Ventures is deployed primarily in Europe and the Middle East Africa region. Supported by the Orange Group and made up of a team of 20 people based in Paris and Cairo, Orange Ventures offers to the startups in which it invests an access to the Group’s expertise and the possibility of setting up synergies with its many business units and its 288 million customers (as of March 31, 2023) in 26 countries. Learn more at: ventures.orange.com