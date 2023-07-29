Liquid Jaggery Market Is Poised To Expand At A CAGR Of 8.3% To Reach US$ 1.2 Billion By 2032

Between 2017 and 2021, global consumption of liquid jaggery expanded at a CAGR of 4.7%, with a market valuation of US$ 544.8 million.Fact provides in-depth insight.According to MR, the global liquid jaggery market is expected to grow at an 8.3% CAGR to reach US$ 1.2 billion by the end of 2032.

The growth of the liquid jaggery industry, including jaggery powder, has been limited to India, notably Northern India, which is renowned as a liquid jaggery production powerhouse due to the region’s traditional acceptance of the product. However, as more people become aware of its health benefits, such as immune boosters, blood purifiers, antioxidants, and so on, its demand has increased globally. Furthermore, liquid jaggery manufacturers have begun to focus on distribution channels, which were formerly limited to local regions alone.

Competitive Landscape:

Market participants are particularly concerned with raising worldwide knowledge about liquid jaggery in order to successfully launch their liquid jaggery goods in foreign marketplaces.

Furthermore, boosting production capacity through inorganic techniques such as partnerships and mergers will assist manufacturers in increasing profit margins. Supplementing sales with labels such as organic, iron-rich, antioxidant, and so on is a crucial road that may be taken for greater success in this market sector.

Aazol and Green Leaves International pioneered the international distribution of liquid jaggery. They did, however, stipulate that the liquid jaggery be delivered on a worldwide market within 15 to 20 days.

Liquid Jaggery Market

Key Players:

  • Balaji Jaggery Farm
  • Vinayak Jaggery Manufacturers
  • Siddhagiri’s Satvyk
  • Dev Bhoomi Jaivik Krishi Utpad
  • Sandeshwar Agro Producer company
  • Phoennix Spices
  • Jaggery’s
  • Agrohill farms products
  • Shetkari Rajacha Gavran Gul
  • Shree Varad agro-industry
  • Green Leave International

Regional Analysis:

 By the end of 2032, the Columbia liquid jaggery market is expected to exceed US$ 29.7 million. By 2032, Japan, China, and the United States are predicted to be major contributors to the worldwide liquid jaggery industry.Japan’s market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%, while China and the United States are expected to account for 61.6% and 83.9% of regional market shares, respectively.

 Outside of South Asia, the market for liquid jaggery is quite modest. However, increased awareness is projected to support stable market expansion in the African and Latin American areas in the coming years.

India is a major consumer and producer of liquid jaggery, accounting for more than 80% of South Asian consumption and 53.1% of global consumption.

The high preference for organic and locally produced food is fuelling the need for liquid jaggery in India. The presence of important manufacturers across the country also contributes to India’s dominance in the worldwide industry.

Key Segments of Industry:

  • by Source :
    • Sugarcane
    • Date Palm
  • by Processing Type :
    • Natural
    • Refined
    • Others
  • by Sales Channel :
    • Online Sales
    • Brand Websites
    • e-Commerce Websites
    • Offline Sales
    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Specialty Stores (Organic Stores)
    • Convenience Stores
    • D2C

