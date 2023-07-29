The global snowmobile market is valued at US$ 1.65 billion in 2023

The global snowmobile industry is expected to be worth US$ 2.2 billion by the end of 2033.Snowmobiles are recreational vehicles that are driven on ice or snow for utility, recreation, and transport. These vehicles do not require specific roads or tracks and are adaptable enough to be operated efficiently across a variety of terrains. The increasing use of snowmobiles in recreational activities and winter sports is expected to boost market growth potential in the future years.

Climate change and global warming are huge dangers to the global depletion of snow, which could mark the end of snowmobile producers in the future. To alter the course of the aforementioned phenomenon, governments and private corporations are pursuing several sustainable options that assist lessen environmental effect.

Up and coming snowmobile manufacturers are investing in the research and development of electric snowmobiles that are more environmentally friendly and work similarly to a traditional snowmobile sled. Start-ups are anticipated to focus on electric rescue snowmobiles, electric sleds, and battery-powered ice scratchers in the future.

Competitive Landscape:

To meet changing consumer wants and trends, top snowmobile providers are jumping on the sustainability bandwagon and investing in R&D of electric snowmachines. To stay ahead of the competition, snowmobile producers are expected to accelerate the release of these unique electric all-terrain vehicles and employ inventive marketing methods.

Bombardier Recreational vehicles Inc. (BRP), a snowmobile industry leader, has announced plans to launch electric versions of all of its vehicles by the end of 2026. Electric snowmobiles from the company are slated to hit the market in 2023. BRP recently announced the establishment of an Electric Vehicle Development Centre in Valcourt, Quebec, Canada, to support its electrification initiatives and battery development.

Key Players:

Yamaha Motor Corporation

Textron

Arctic Cat Inc.

Taiga Motors

Polaris Industries

Bombardier Recreational Products

Lynx

John Deere GMBH

Regional Analysis:

The United States is expected to lead snowmobile shipments in the North American area due to rising interest in outdoor recreational activities as people become more aware of their physical and mental health advantages. Another factor that could enhance demand for snowmobile sleds and motorized sleds in the country in the future is a high consumer spending potential and a rising number of athletes participating in winter sports.

Furthermore, the increasing availability of new snowmobile models and increased sales of off-road vehicles in the United States are predicted to drive market growth through 2033. The creation of various winter sports events throughout the country is also planned to promote sales of ice scratchers, snowmobile runners, snowmobile sleighs, and so on.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type : Entry-Level Snowmobiles Mountain Snowmobiles Utility Snowmobiles Crossover Snowmobiles Touring Snowmobiles Trail Performance Snowmobiles

By Seating Capacity : 1 Seater 2 Seater 3 Seater 4 Seater 5 Seater 6 Seater

By Engine Capacity : <500 CC 500 CC to 800 CC 800 CC and Above

By Sales Channel : Sport Stores Franchised Stores Specialty Stores Online



