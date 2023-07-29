Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Market Size To Reach US$ 2.7 Billion By 2032: Fact.MR

Rockville, United States, 2023-July-29— /EPR Network/ —

According to the most recent industry report from Fact.MR, a supplier of market research and competitive intelligence, sales of cardiac rehabilitation devices are expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2027. Because of the rapid breakthroughs in technology, the market for cardiac rehabilitation equipment is growing at a healthy rate.

Cardiac rehabilitation is the process of getting a patient who has had a heart attack, is suffering from cardiovascular disease, or has had another sort of stroke back to full or optimal fitness. These exercise programmes are frequently developed by a trained or skilled professional. The patient’s vital signs are regularly monitored as part of the programme. The tools used in these programmes are known as cardiac rehabilitation tools.

Download Sample Copy of This Report:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7774?AS

Key Players of Cardiac Rehabilitation Devices Industry

Amer Sports Corporation

Brunswick Corporation

Core Health & Fitness LLC

Halma PLC

Honeywell International, Inc.

Johnson Health Tech Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

LifeWatch AG

Omron Corporation

Patterson Companies Inc.

Smiths Group PLC

Technogym SpA

Winning Strategy

The cardiac rehabilitation systems market is favourably impacted by major players’ high investments in cardiac rehab device development, rising consumer awareness towards fitness, changes in lifestyle, and high spending on healthcare.

Based on product, the market is segmented into treadmills, elliptical trainer devices, stationary bicycles, blood pressure monitor devices, heart rate monitor devices, stabilization balls, and others.

Since it can mimic climbing stairs and aids patients in cardio fitness, the elliptical trainer category is the most lucrative among others. Over the next five years, global sales of elliptical trainers are projected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5%.

The major companies are participating in mergers and partnerships that widen market spaces and distribution channels.

Queenax, a top supplier of functional training solutions, has been purchased by Amer Sports . It was anticipated that the acquisition would enhance Amer Sports’ selection of fitness-related goods and services, hence broadening their product line.

According to research by the National Center for Biotechnology Information, elliptical trainers are much more beneficial than cycling and walking on a treadmill.

Thus, demand for seated and upright models is anticipated to rise throughout the forecast period. Demand for various gym or exercise equipment, including elliptical trainers, is been driven by an increase in the number of health-conscious demographics and a quick transition towards healthier lifestyles.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global market for cardiac rehabilitation devices is currently valued at US$ 2 billion .

. The market is projected to reach US$ 2.7 billion by the end of 2027.

by the end of 2027. China’s cardiac rehabilitation devices market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027.

cardiac rehabilitation devices market is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2027. Global sales of elliptical trainers are expected to increase at a significant CAGR of 5.5% during the next 5 years.

Industry Research

By Product : Treadmills Elliptical Trainers Stationary Bicycles Blood Pressure Monitors Heart Rate Monitors Others

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Rehab Centers Other

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



How can Fact.MR Make Difference?

In-depth understanding of key industry trends shaping the present growth dynamics

Offers value chain analysis and price trend analysis of various offering of competitors

Offers data-drive decision to help companies decide strategies that need recalibration

Offers insights into areas in research and development that should attract

Identifies data outliers before your competitors

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7774?AS

Contact:

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

Email : sales@factmr.com