Vacuum Dust Filters Market Is Forecast To Surpass USD 43 Million By 2032

The global vacuum dust filter market is expected to reach USD 26 million in 2022 and USD 43 million by 2032, increasing at a 5.9% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. Historically, the use of vacuum dust filters expanded at a 4.1% CAGR from 2017 to 2022, with developing and developed countries such as the United States, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, India, and China holding a large portion of the global market.

The widespread usage of vacuum dust filters in a variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, mining and construction, electricity and utilities, chemical and processing, to name a few, is creating significant demand, which could lead to expansive development possibilities. Furthermore, increased investments in research and development result in innovations and new technologies that encourage users to update or acquire new filters.

For example, Nederman Holding AB upgraded the nanofiber filtration media technology in January 2021 from a blended paper filter made up of (80-85%) cellulose and (15-20%) polyester fibers, which was previously used to collect fume, dust, and smoke generated in various processes such as welding, metalworking, laser cutting, and plasma cutting.

Competitive Landscape:

The vacuum dust filter market’s key players are focusing on research and development to bring new products to market, in which they are investing a major percentage of their revenue. Furthermore, firms are transferring their manufacturing units from the industrialized world to developing countries in order to lower production costs and gain market share.

In January 2021, Nederman holding has developed nanofiber technology which is replacing the blended paper filter technology by providing high efficiency, low cost and maintenance.

In October 2019, Houghton International Inc. has acquired the operating division of Norman Hay plc to strengthen the supply chain, enhance productivity and reduce production cost and maintain product quality.

Key Players:

Global Road Technology

Quaker Chemical Corporation

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Nederman Holding AB

Camfil

JKF Industri A/S

Sly Environmental Technology Ltd.

Beltran Technologies, Inc.

Other Key Players

Regional Analysis:

The North American vacuum dust filter market is gaining more than one-fourth of the worldwide market share. The United States is the most prominent country, accounting for almost four-fifths of the region’s market share.

In the recent half-decade, the United States grew at a CAGR of almost 5.2%. The United States has advanced technologically and developed many types of vacuum filters. Leading competitors such as Donaldson Company, Inc., Beltran Technologies, Inc., and others are situated in the United States and control the majority of the market.

Germany is gaining more than one-third of the European market, with a CAGR of almost 3.9% between 2017 and 2021. The vacuum dust filter market in Germany is expected to expand by 1.3X throughout the projection period, but will likely lose 40 basis points between 2022 and 2032.

Key Segments of Industry:

By Product Type HEPA Filters MicroFresh Filters Allergen Filters Washable Filters Pet Filters Wet/dry Filters Scented Filters ULPA Filters Other Products

By End-User Mining Construction Power & Utilities Chemical & Processing Oil & Gas Pharmaceuticals Other end-User



