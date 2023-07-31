Body Composition Analysers Market is expected to expand CAGR of 8% to reach US$ 849 million by the end of 2026-FactMR

Rockville, United States, 2023-Jul-27— /EPR Network/ —

Introduction

The global body composition analyzers market stands at US$ 624 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a high CAGR of 8% to reach US$ 849 million by the end of 2026.Revenue from the sales of hydrostatic weighing equipment is expected to reach US$ 145 million by 2026.

The body composition analyzers market has witnessed significant growth over the past decade due to increasing awareness about the importance of maintaining a healthy body composition for overall well-being. These analyzers play a crucial role in assessing an individual’s body composition, which includes measurements of fat, muscle, water, and bone mass. The information provided by these devices aids healthcare professionals, athletes, and fitness enthusiasts in designing personalized health and fitness plans.

Market Size and Segmentation

The global body composition analyzers market has experienced substantial expansion, driven by technological advancements, rising health consciousness, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases related to obesity. The market is segmented based on product type, end-users, and region.

Product Type:

Bio-impedance Analyzers: Bio-impedance analyzers are the most widely used devices in this market. They measure body composition by sending a safe, low-level electrical signal through the body and analyzing the resistance encountered by various tissues.

Dual-Energy X-ray Absorptiometry (DEXA): DEXA scans use low-dose X-rays to measure bone density, lean mass, and fat mass accurately. Although expensive and usually found in clinical settings, they offer high precision.

Air Displacement Plethysmography (ADP): ADP, commonly known as Bod Pod, measures body composition by determining the volume of air displaced when a person sits inside the device.

Others: The market also includes other technologies such as infrared interactance, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), and computed tomography (CT) scans.

End-Users:

Hospitals and Clinics: These establishments primarily use body composition analyzers for medical assessments, weight management, and monitoring patients with chronic conditions.

Fitness Centers and Gyms: Growing fitness trends and the desire to achieve optimal body composition have led to increased adoption of these devices in fitness centers.

Academic and Research Institutions: These organizations utilize body composition analyzers for various research studies related to nutrition, obesity, and sports science.

Home Users: With the availability of compact and user-friendly devices, individuals are increasingly using body composition analyzers at home to track their fitness progress.

Market Drivers

Rising Health Concerns: Increasing cases of obesity and related health issues, such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases, have driven the demand for body composition analyzers. These devices help individuals understand their fat percentage, motivating them to adopt healthier lifestyles. Fitness and Sports Industry: The growing fitness and sports industry has fueled the adoption of body composition analyzers among athletes, coaches, and fitness enthusiasts who seek to optimize their performance. Technological Advancements: Continuous technological advancements have led to the development of more accurate and efficient body composition analyzers, attracting a broader customer base. Aging Population: As the global population ages, there is a growing need for body composition assessment in elderly individuals to monitor muscle mass loss and prevent age-related health issues.

Regional Market Trends

The body composition analyzers market is geographically distributed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

North America: The region dominates the global market, driven by the presence of key market players, rising obesity rates, and increased fitness consciousness. Europe: Europe follows North America in market share due to a strong healthcare infrastructure, government initiatives to promote a healthy lifestyle, and a growing fitness industry. Asia-Pacific: The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as a large population, rising disposable income, and a focus on preventive healthcare are driving market expansion. Latin America and the Middle East and Africa: These regions are also experiencing growth, fueled by improving healthcare facilities and an increasing emphasis on fitness and wellness.

Challenges

Despite the significant growth prospects, the body composition analyzers market faces several challenges:

High Costs: Some advanced body composition analyzers, such as DEXA, are expensive, limiting their adoption in certain regions and for individual users. Limited Reimbursement Policies: In some countries, the cost of body composition analysis may not be covered by insurance, affecting its accessibility for patients. Technological Limitations: While modern analyzers are highly accurate, certain factors such as hydration level and body temperature can affect the results, leading to variations.

Future Outlook

The body composition analyzers market is expected to continue growing at a steady pace in the coming years. Technological advancements, increasing health awareness, and the expanding fitness industry will be the key drivers of this growth. Additionally, the market will witness innovations in portable and wearable body composition analyzers, catering to the needs of home users and athletes. Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning into these devices will further enhance their accuracy and usability.

In conclusion, the body composition analyzers market is on a growth trajectory due to rising health concerns, fitness trends, and technological advancements. As people become more health-conscious and seek personalized fitness solutions, the demand for these devices will only increase, benefiting both consumers and manufacturers in the long run.

