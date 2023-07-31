Tarps Now® Releases New Heavy Duty Tarps Consumer Guide

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2023-Jul-31 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of its newest consumer guide entitled: Everything You need to Know about Buying Heavy Duty Tarps. This informational guide is focused on helping consumers better understand the range of options available when purchasing.

Crafted from diverse materials such as vinyl, clear vinyl, poly, canvas, mesh, Hypalon, neoprene, and nylon, most consumers find it incredible difficult to make a true “apples to apples” comparison across different fabrics found which meet the Heavy Duty Tarps and the classification standards used in the industry today.

By example, it is crucial to consider the thickness of the tarp material selected, which is typically measured in “Mils” (one thousandth of an inch). Generally, the thicker the material or fabric involved, the more durable it will be. Secondly, is the material weight, which is usually expressed in ounces per square yard.

Beyond thickness and weight, other factors such as the weave count and density of the tarp fabric or material is another important factor. A dense weave contributes to its strength and enhances protection against weather damage, pests, UV rays, and other hazards. Some heavy-duty tarps are also engineered for very specific purposes, so it is essential to choose one that suits the task at hand perfectly. Popular stock sizes include the 6’x 8’ tarp, 10’ x 10’ tarp, 12’ x 12’ tarp, 12’ x 16’ tarp, 16’ x 20’ tarp, 24’ x 24’ tarp, or 40’ x 60’ tarp and many other dimensions. In addition, there are virtually unlimited size, fabric and materials specifications available with custom made tarps.

Tarps Now® Heavy Duty Tarp Product Lines:

Logo: