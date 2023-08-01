W2S Solutions Launches Vdox: A Cutting-Edge White Label OTT Platform for Seamless Video Streaming Services

Chennai, India, 2023-Aug-01 — /EPR Network/ — W2S Solutions, a renowned technology solutions provider, proudly announces the launch of Vdox, an innovative white label OTT (Over-The-Top) Video on Demand platform. Designed to empower business owners, startups, enterprises, and budding entrepreneurs, Vdox offers a comprehensive and customizable solution for launching their own streaming services on the web.

Introduction about W2S Solutions & Vdox

Leading IT firm W2S Solutions specializes in creating web and mobile applications. W2S Solutions has established a track record of providing outstanding software solutions and has gained a reputation for innovation, dependability, and client satisfaction. They are pleased to launch Vdox, a cutting-edge white label OTT platform, using their vast expertise.

General Introduction to Vdox OTT Platform

Vdox is a cutting-edge OTT platform that gives companies the ability to design and run their own completely branded video streaming services. Vdox offers a seamless experience for content delivery and monetization thanks to its intuitive interface and strong capabilities. For companies looking to enter the quickly expanding online video streaming sector, this platform offers a turnkey solution.

Target Audience and Problem – Solving Solution

Are you an entrepreneur with aspirations of starting your own internet streaming services, a business owner with a new or established company, or any of these? Vdox is here to help you realize your vision.. With our white label option, we eliminate the task of developing a streaming platform from scratch. Bid adieu to wasting money, time, and technical knowledge. Vdox is specifically designed for people like you, providing a hassle-free solution that allows you to concentrate on what’s important—creating and expanding your streaming business. Anyone looking to enter the lucrative world of video streaming now has a hassle-free option.

Vision of Vdox White Label OTT Platform

The vision of Vdox is to revolutionize the way businesses launch and operate their video streaming services.Vdox intends to enable businesses of all sizes to have a strong online presence and use the effectiveness of video content to engage their viewers by providing a white label OTT platform. Vdox envisions a future where businesses can effortlessly create and monetize their own streaming platforms, driving growth and success.

Workflow of Vdox White Label Platform

Vdox follows a streamlined workflow that simplifies the process of launching a white label video streaming service. From content management to monetization options, Vdox provides a user-friendly interface that enables businesses to easily manage and deliver their video content. With customizable themes and intuitive controls, Vdox ensures a seamless workflow for creating, organizing, and publishing video content.

Specialties of Vdox and Key Features

HLS Player: Vdox uses cutting-edge HLS (HTTP Live Streaming) technology to stream high-definition video across a variety of platforms, assuring lag-free playing and the best viewing experience possible.

Amazon Kinesis: Vdox uses Amazon Kinesis, a potent real-time data streaming technology, to give streaming services solid scalability, security, and dependability.

Custom Build Options: Vdox provides a wide range of customization options that let companies create unique themes, logos, and color schemes for their streaming platforms that correspond with their brand identity.

Vdox extends its sincere appreciation to the hard-working group of programmers and designers that contributed significantly to the creation of this platform. We also extend our sincere appreciation to our valued clients and future users who will benefit from the remarkable capabilities of Vdox in their streaming ventures.

For more information about Vdox and to explore its exciting features and capabilities, please visit our website at Vdox OTT Solutions

Media Contact:

Pratap Raj,

VP of Partnership and Strategic Alliance

W2S Solutions

+91-7338773388

vdox@way2smile.com

https://vdox.co.in/