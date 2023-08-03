Immediate Relief At Your Fingertips: Reach Our Emergency Dentist Scottsdale Available 24/7

Scottsdale, AZ, USA, 2023-Aug-03 — /EPR Network/ — Dental emergencies can strike any moment, causing pain and discomfort that can’t wait for regular office hours. Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale is proud to provide immediate relief with their specialized emergency dentistry services. Offering round-the-clock care, Dr. Bradley K. Brittain, a leading dentist in Scottsdale, AZ, is dedicated to addressing dental crises promptly, ensuring patients’ smiles are restored to their best, day or night.

Be it lost crown or filling, broken teeth, sore or swollen gums, tooth pain, bleeding gums, or pain after oral surgery, the dental office has the expertise and resources to handle it all. With a strong focus on emergency dentistry, they’ve become the go-to dental practice in Scottsdale, AZ, for those seeking prompt and professional dental care.

“Our mission is to be there for our patients when they need us the most,” said Dr. Bradley K. Brittain, the leading emergency dentist in Scottsdale. “Dental emergencies can be distressing, and our goal is to offer immediate relief and compassionate care, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Patients can expect advanced technologies at Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale that enhance the emergency dental care experience. Digital X-rays ensure prompt and precise diagnostics, while intraoral camera technology offers a comprehensive view of the patient’s oral health, enabling accurate treatments. Alongside emergency services, the clinic provides convenient and effective teeth whitening with Opalescence Go, brightening smiles with ease.

Equipped to handle a wide range of dental emergencies, dentistry is the right choice for many patients looking for immediate care. Their experienced and caring staff ensures that each patient receives personalized attention, tailored treatments, and relief from discomfort, putting their oral health back on track.

Dr. Michael Hess, Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale’s dentist in Scottsdale, AZ, expressed, “Our commitment to our patient’s well-being drives us to provide top-notch emergency dental care. We understand the urgency of dental crises, and our team is always ready to deliver the best possible care with compassion and precision.”

Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale is a leading dental office in Scottsdale, AZ, specializing in emergency dentistry. Under the guidance of Dr. Bradley K. Brittain, the dental team provides immediate relief to patients facing dental emergencies, no matter the time of day. Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and a patient-centric approach, they strive to ensure every patient receives the highest level of care and leaves with a restored and confident smile.

Experience the prompt and reliable emergency dentistry services of Dentistry of Old Town Scottsdale. Visit our website www.dentistryofoldtownscottsdale.com to learn more, or call (480) 719-6994 to schedule an appointment with our dentist Scottsdale.