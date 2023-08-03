Teletok successfully launches its convergent billing system in collaboration with Alepo and Blue Arcus

Alepo has transitioned Teletok’s services onto a single billing platform, including its 4G LTE and GSM, as well as its PSTN and ADSL offerings, streamlining operations and driving revenue growth.

The complete convergent billing system allows Teletok to cater to changing demand by providing innovative prepaid offerings with plans to extend postpaid services soon. Alepo’s all-in-one billing platform eliminates dependence on multiple systems, lowers the total cost of ownership, and streamlines and automates processes while driving revenue. The solution includes Alepo’s industry-leading PCRF, online charging, AAA server, and digital business support system (BSS), with key modules for voucher management, web self-care, mobile application (android and iOS), trouble ticketing, and more.

The convergent billing platform helps Teletok to launch, manage, and monetize innovative new services from a single converged solution, keeping postpaid and prepaid customer accounts and services separate. Teletok can easily launch new bundles such as limited data passes, happy hours, and wallet offers using Alepo’s centralized product catalog, reducing time-to-market. The billing system will soon encompass postpaid services, offering customers a single invoice for all their active services.

The comprehensive solution improves customer interaction by digitizing the experience with round-the-clock support through web and mobile self-care, giving Teletok subscribers control over their accounts. Customers can manage their accounts, do e-refills, voucher recharges, raise tickets, gift credit, and perform many more account operations using the new self-care platforms.

“We’re pleased to partner with Alepo and Blue Arcus, who have demonstrated a history of success in helping transform the face of telecommunications in the Pacific. This project forwards Teletok’s commitment to modernize services in Tokelau, leveraging technology to serve the people’s needs while enabling us to automate our processes and reduce operational overheads,” said Tealofi Enosa, CEO, Teletok.

Naren Yanamadala, CEO and Founder of Blue Arcus, said, “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Alepo on multiple highly successful projects, enabling operators to modernize operations and innovate services. Witnessing the transformative impact of our deployment on Teletok’s network offerings has been truly inspiring. We look forward to seeing how our partnership will deliver great value to our clients and the customers.”

Vishal Mathur, EVP of Alepo, said, “Alepo’s comprehensive billing solution has unlocked exciting monetization opportunities for Teletok. We’re proud it has elevated customer experience, optimized their end-to-end business processes, and eliminated revenue leakage and billing errors from human mistakes. Our successful collaboration with Blue Arcus assures us that this already implemented project is another notable achievement.”

About Teletok

Teletok is the primary communications service provider in Tokelau. Established over two decades ago, the company took the reins from the government of telecommunications services on and between the country’s islands. In 2017, Teletok completed significant capital projects on a 4G LTE mobile network to build a new ICT broadband platform, solar upgrade, emergency voice system (HF and VHF), and multicast. With the government-funded broadband 4G LTE mobile network, digital bridges have been constructed between islands to international destinations.

For more information, please visit https://www.teletokco.tk/

About Blue Arcus

Blue Arcus Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of core network solutions based in California, empowers digital transformation worldwide by enhancing connectivity and streamlining efficiency. Tailored to address the dynamic requirements of various industries, Blue Arcus offers a spectrum of innovative products, including Arcus Core – our flagship offering. Built on open architecture, Arcus Core serves as a unified solution that integrates multiple technologies. Blue Arcus’s unique value proposition includes specialized services for rural and remote communities, maritime and ferry operations, tactical emergency scenarios, and comprehensive mobile network solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.bluearcus.com.