HDTV Supply and Pixotope Announce Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Virtual Production Technology

Los Angeles, CA, 2023-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, a leading provider of cutting-edge audio-visual solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Pixotope, a pioneering technology company specializing in virtual production solutions. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the AV industry, bringing together two innovators to redefine the possibilities of virtual production.

The HDTV Supply and Pixotope partnership is set to drive the future of virtual production with the following key points:

1. State-of-the-Art Virtual Production Solutions: Pixotope is at the forefront of virtual production technology, offering real-time 3D rendering, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR) solutions. By partnering with Pixotope, HDTV Supply expands its product portfolio to include cutting-edge virtual production tools for professionals in broadcast, film, live events, and corporate productions.

2. Seamless Integration: HDTV Supply’s expertise in AV solutions and system integration combined with Pixotope’s advanced virtual production technology ensures seamless integration into existing production workflows. The partnership provides customers with a comprehensive and cohesive solution for their virtual production needs.

3. Unparalleled Realism and Immersion: Pixotope’s technology empowers content creators to blend real and virtual elements seamlessly, creating stunningly realistic and immersive virtual environments. With HDTV Supply’s distribution network, this powerful technology will now reach a broader audience, transforming the way virtual content is produced and experienced.

4. Enhanced Support and Training: As part of the partnership, HDTV Supply will offer dedicated technical support and training to customers, ensuring they can maximize the capabilities of Pixotope’s virtual production solutions. This commitment to customer success solidifies the partnership’s focus on delivering exceptional value to clients.

5. Collaborative Innovation: The partnership will foster collaborative efforts to develop new features and enhancements for Pixotope’s technology. HDTV Supply and Pixotope will work together to address emerging industry trends and evolving customer requirements, driving continuous innovation in the virtual production space.

Said a spokesperson of HDTV Supply, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: “Pixotope’s virtual production technology is truly groundbreaking, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to bring these cutting-edge solutions to our customers. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the latest and most innovative AV technologies to the industry.”

Said a spokesperson of Pixotope, also shared his excitement: “Partnering with HDTV Supply opens up exciting new opportunities for Pixotope to reach a wider audience and expand the adoption of our virtual production solutions. Together, we can drive the future of content creation and virtual experiences.”

The HDTV Supply and Pixotope partnership represents a powerful alliance between two industry leaders, combining HDTV Supply’s AV expertise with Pixotope’s advanced virtual production technology. This collaboration is set to redefine the virtual production landscape and empower content creators to push the boundaries of creativity and storytelling.

