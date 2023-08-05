3rd International Conference on Addiction and Rehabilitation – Hybrid Event

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — We welcome you to our conference highlighting the “3rd International Conference on Addiction and Rehabilitation” which is going to be held on December 07-09, 2023 in Dubai, UAE on the Theme: Vision to Prevent Addiction Dependency and Rehabilitation

Our goal is to provide you with a better understanding of addiction and rehabilitation and to help you or a loved one on the journey toward recovery. So, let’s get started and explore this important topic together. Welcome to our discussion on addiction and rehabilitation. Addiction is a complex and often devastating disease that can affect individuals from all walks of life. All authors, distinguished researchers, professors, students, and delegates are cordially invited to join us in this endeavor in order to observe the insightful discussions and contribute to longer-term innovations in the fields of medicine, life science, and technology, particularly in the departments of addiction and rehabilitation.

It is a global platform where you may demonstrate your understanding of the relationship between rehabilitation and addiction. Your opinions and accomplishments in the fields of addiction and rehabilitation will also emerge as a result of this conference. It can impact not only the individual struggling with addiction but also their loved ones and their community. Rehabilitation, on the other hand, is a process that aims to restore an individual’s physical, mental, and social functioning following an injury, illness, or addiction.

Effective rehabilitation programs use a multidisciplinary approach, involving healthcare professionals from different fields to provide comprehensive care that addresses the individual’s needs. Throughout our discussion, we will explore the different types of addiction, the factors that contribute to addiction, and the various treatment options available, including medication and psychotherapy. We will also delve into the rehabilitation process and the importance of a multidisciplinary approach to achieving optimal recovery.

Zoe Parker | Program Manager

E: addictioncongress@pulsusforums.com

WhatsApp: +44 7389 643840