Online shopping platform VirtuoShop is joining FasterCapital’s Raise Capital Program to raise $7M

Posted on 2023-08-05 by in Financial // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2023-Aug-05 — /EPR Network/ — VirtuoShop is a revolutionary online shopping platform that provides customers with a more personalized, convenient, and secure shopping experience. It leverages the latest in artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to create a unique and personalized shopping experience for each customer. Customers will be able to create profiles, save items to their wishlists, track their orders, and much more.

VirtuoShop has joined the Raise Capital program in order to raise a capital of $7M. The startup is based in the United States and has headquarters in France and is founded by Monica Rafael and Pedro Sean.

The Raise Capital program matches startups with angels and VCs around the world and provides them with complete support to help them close their rounds quickly. The program uses an AI system to make accurate matches between investors and startups.

FasterCapital also helps IT and Tech startups in technical development by becoming their technical cofounder. The team at FasterCapital builds the product from A to Z while the company covers 50% of the costs.

Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, commented, “The team at VirtuoShop is hard-working and professional. We are looking forward to closing their funding round.”

