Fundraising Campaign Launched to Assist Individual Struggling with Enormous Medical Bills.

Lagos, Nigeria, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Isaac Awani a compassionate individual has embarked on a fundraising initiative aimed at providing much needed financial support for his significant medical surgery expenses. Following his kidney problem as a result of prostrate enlarge he suffered for the past 10 years. He has been taking various meditations on these health challenges but all to no avail. He is battling with serious pains all over his body and urgently needs a surgical operation to bring him back to normalcy. The impact of this health issue has made him to lose weight a lot and affected his loved ones making them to be in a precarious state, requiring immediate medical attention and ongoing care. Recognizing the overwhelming burden of mounting medical bills, Isaac has taken it upon himself to rally support from the community and beyond , to help him alleviate the financial strain on him and facilitate his recovery.

Donations can be made through the designated fundraising platform at https://gogetfunding.com/medical-surgery-grant/ where contributions of any size are greatly appreciated. Every donation will go directly towards covering medical expenses, including surgeries, medications, and specialized treatments that will aid in his healing process. Isaac and his family express their heartfelt gratitude to those who can contribute to this critical cause.

To spread awareness about this fundraising campaign, Isaac Awani urges individuals, organisations, and the wider community on a global scale to join hands in this collective effort to make a positive impact during this challenging time.

Together , we can provide the necessary financial resources to alleviate the burden of this man, enabling him to focus on his recovery and regain his health and wellbeing .

For media inquires, interviews or further information, please visit: https://gogetfunding.com/medical-surgery-grant/

About Isaac O Awani:

Isaac Awani is a compassionate individual who has launched a fundraising campaign to assist himself significantly with the overwhelming medical bills resulting from kidney problem and prostrate enlarge challenges. With a deep sense of empathy and a drive to help those in need, Isaac call on the global community to rally support for him to ensure he receive the necessary medical care and support to facilitate his recovery.