CD Bioparticles Launches New Quantum Dots Labeling & Conjugation Kits

New York, USA, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — With years of experience in the pharmaceutical and life science sectors, CD Bioparticles announced the launch of its new Quantum Dots Labeling & Conjugation Kits with highly efficient and site-specific labeling and conjugation capabilities, including Biotin QDs Conjugation Kits, Covalent QDs Antibody Labeling Kits, QDs Cell Labeling Kits and Streptavidin QDs Conjugation Kits.

Quantum dots (QDs) are semiconductor nanoparticles exhibiting size- and composition-dependent optical and electronic (photoelectronic) properties. They are extremely small, typically in the range of 1.5 to 10.0 nm. Recently, QD nanotechnology has been successfully introduced into numerous biomedical industries due to their unique properties, including excellent photostability, size-dependent optical properties, high extinction coefficient and brightness, and large Stokes shifts.

CD Bioparticles has developed a comprehensive list of DiagNano™ semiconductor QDs with various chemical compositions and surface functionalizations. These quantum dots have demonstrated uniform dimensions, tunable emission, high quantum yield and good thermal stability, making them suitable for high-sensitivity cell imaging, photovoltaic devices, solar cells and light-emitting devices.

To facilitate scientific research, CD Bioparticles now offers a range of quantum dots labeling and conjugation kits with highly efficient and site-specific labeling and conjugating capabilities, including Biotin QDs Conjugation Kits, Covalent QDs Antibody Labeling Kits, QDs Cell Labeling kits and Streptavidin QDs Conjugation Kits.

These new covalent quantum dot antibody labeling kits can attach QDs to the heavy chain of IgG antibodies, ensuring complete binding of the antigen-binding domain to antigenic target. Meanwhile, they contain all reagents needed in labeling process and allow scientists to finish labeling or conjugation by themselves following step-by-step protocol. For example, the QDs Cell Labeling Kit with excitation wavelength of 405 nm uses a custom targeting peptide to deliver fluorescent nanocrystals into the cytoplasm of living cells with an emission peak between 525 nm and 800 nm.

Another example is the Covalent QDs Antibody Labeling Kit with an excitation at 405/488 nm. It is highly efficient and site-specific labeling that attaches quantum dots to the heavy chains of an IgG antibody, ensuring that the antigen binding domains are intact for binding to the antigen target. One kit can label 100 μg of antibody with an emission peak between 525 nm and 800 nm.

CD Bioparticles also offers quantum dot cell labeling kits specifically designed for intracellular labeling. By using customized targeting peptides, fluorescent nanoparticles can be delivered into the cytoplasm of living cells. In addition, CD Bioparticles’ streptavidin/biotin-linked quantum dot conjugation kits are useful tools for binding biotin probes or other biomolecules.

The kits are available now from CD Bioparticles. For more information, please visit https://www.cd-bioparticles.com/product/quantum-dots-labeling-conjugation-kits-list-212.html.

