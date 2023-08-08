CHETU TO EXHIBIT AT REAL ESTATE INMAN CONNECT IN LAS VEGAS

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of world-class custom software solutions, today announced its exhibition at this year’s Inman Connect, the leading industry event for the residential real estate community, in Las Vegas from Aug. 8-10. Chetu will be exhibiting its latest capabilities in the custom real estate software development space and showcase the revenue-generating capabilities of the latest real estate solutions.

“Chetu has years of experience in developing custom software solutions in the real estate industry,” said Nitin Sharma, director of operations for real estate projects at Chetu. “Using our specialized, multipurpose technologies and sector-specific skills, our developers can support your existing IT teams and update your real estate software solutions to meet today’s challenges.”

Sharma, who will attend the Las Vegas tradeshow, has extensive experience providing real estate solutions for MLS integrations, agent accounting systems, CRMs, MLS, property and facility management, and technical implementations.

Also attending Inman Connect will be Michael Stilwill, national accounts manager of Chetu for seven years, who has more than eight years of experience as a real estate agent.

“Chetu provides scalable, cost-effective software solutions to startups, SMBs, and even enterprise clients in the real estate industry,” Stilwill said. “Chetu has more than 2,800 skilled on-demand software developers who can modify, integrate, and develop custom software to meet any real estate need at an affordable price.”

Chetu has created custom solutions to address a variety of real estate needs for:

Real Estate Management

MLS Software Development

Real Estate Accounting

Real Estate Transaction (RETS) Integration

Real Estate Apps

MLS Mobile Apps

Legacy System Migration

IDX Technology Integration

AI-Powered Real Estate Solutions

“Chetu’s developers are aligned with major solution providers in the real estate industries, such as partnerships with ICE Mortgage Technology and AI Foundry, as well as other major providers, like AWS, Microsoft, NetSuite, AutoDesk, Esri, and Stripe,” Sharma said. “Our real estate developers can find custom IT solutions to address any obstacles you may face in getting more out of your staff and cutting expenses.”

To meet with Chetu’s software development experts and learn how they can address your real estate needs, please visit booth 303.

For more information on Chetu’s expertise in the real estate industry or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts provide an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676