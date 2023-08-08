AA Driver Training Center Receives Visit from David, TLC Commissioner

Brooklyn, NY, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — AA Driver Training Center is pleased to announce that David, the TLC Commissioner in New York, has revisited the school after completing the TLC 24-hour course. David enrolled in the course undercover to get a feel for what drivers go through when earning their TLC license. His second visit to the school focused on sharing his experience and feedback.

AA Driver Training Center is a leading provider of the TLC 24-hour course and the TLC driver license renewal course to meet the needs of taxi and limousine drivers throughout the state. These courses prepare individuals to receive their TLC license and ensure they remain safe on the roads. These courses teach defensive driving while maintaining a high safety standard to give passengers confidence. Transporting passengers throughout the city requires patience and expertise to meet the needs of passengers.

AA Driver Training Center was pleased to train David to show him how they prepare drivers for working in New York City and beyond. They are grateful for his feedback and will use it to improve their processes to continue training the city’s taxi and limousine drivers.

Anyone interested in learning about David’s visit or the courses offered can find out more by visiting the AA Driver Training Center website or calling 1-718-886-6249.

About AA Driver Training Center : AA Driver Training Center is a full-service training school offering TLC 24-hour courses and TLC driver license renewal courses. They aim to prepare individuals interested in driving taxis and limousines in the city. The school also provides WAV training, portable electronic device courses, and DDC classes.

Company : AA Driver Training

Address : 420 42nd Street, Suite B, Brooklyn, NY 11232

Phone : 1-718-886-6249

Email : info@dtadirect.com

Website : http://dtadirect.com