Markzware Offers Support For Adobe InDesign 2023 And Serif Affinity Publisher v2 In Its “Markz-Line”

DAYTON, NEVADA, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Markzware, Inc., announces the release of its 2023 support of its “Markz-Line” conversion products for macOS. The products include PDFMarkz, IDMarkz, QXPMarkz, and OmniMarkz. Effectively immediately, this new update now offers support for Adobe InDesign 2023 and for Serif Affinity Publisher v2.

These stand-alone applications for the graphic arts industry allows you to preview your Desktop Publishing files and convert them into Adobe InDesign, Illustrator, QuarkXPress, and PDF files. As book designer/art director, Glen Saville, said, “Markzware makes the impossible possible! Stellar company!”

The Markz-Line solutions convert documents to many other formats and include these applications:

* IDMarkz (InDesign preview and conversion): https://markzware.com/products/idmarkz/

* PDFMarkz (PDF preview and conversion, including PDFs created in Canva or Affinity Publisher): https://markzware.com/products/pdfmarkz/

* QXPMarkz (QuarkXPress preview and conversion): https://markzware.com/products/qxpmarkz/

* OmniMarkz (Combination of all three applications above, plus advanced File Inventory & Reporting): https://markzware.com/products/omnimarkz/

Mary Gay Marchese, director of public relations for Markzware, states, “Markzware continues to focus on addressing the needs of the graphic arts community. The ‘Markz-Line’ of conversion tools plays a key role in the creative workflow process and provides the users with these resources to convert their content with confidence.”

Kevin Slimp, PDF innovator, publisher at Market Square Books, and CEO of newspaperacademy.com, notes “I’ve loved Markzware products for more than a decade. … their latest product will be of interest to a lot of newspapers.”

System Requirements, Pricing, and Availability

System requirements include the newly released macOS 13.01 (macOS Ventura) down to 10.12.

Pricing for OmniMarkz is $/в‚¬ 389 for a 12-month Subscription and $/в‚¬ 599 for a Perpetual license.

IDMarkz pricing is $/в‚¬ 109 for a 12-month Subscription and $/в‚¬ 179 for a Perpetual license.

Pricing for QXPMarkz, is $/в‚¬ 219 for a 12-month Subscription and $/в‚¬ 359 for a Perpetual license.

PDFMarkz costs $/в‚¬ 219 for a 12-month Subscription and $/в‚¬ 359 for a Perpetual license.

You can purchase a license via the Markzware Products page at https://markzware.com/products/ and through authorized Resellers.

About Markzware

Markzware, Inc., a privately-held company based in Dayton, Nevada, is the leading software publisher providing solutions for document previewing, data conversion, and print quality control. Markzware supports major graphic software layout applications used by printers, publishers, and graphic arts professionals worldwide. Markzware B.V. is their European office located in The Netherlands.