Sharp Fluidics Improves Safety in the Surgical Suite

Posted on 2023-08-08 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Hayward, California, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Sharp Fluidics is pleased to announce that they are improving safety in the surgical suite with their revolutionary suture technology. Surgeons can use the NeoClose robotic and laparoscopic surgical closure system or the Operative Armour device that securely holds new and used sharps during the closing procedure.

Sharp Fluidics recognizes the risks for surgeons and nurses in the surgical suite and has created ways to help them make the experience safer and reduce the risks of accidental needle sticks. By putting suturing equipment within the surgeon’s reach, their devices have eliminated the need for nurses to thread suture needles and pass them back and forth. The team in the surgical suite will experience fewer needlesticks and increase efficiency while improving safety.

Sharp Fluidics is dedicated to improving processes in the surgical suite to give patients better outcomes and arm surgeons and their teams with the best equipment to do their jobs well. The NeoClose and Operative Armour products are revolutionizing the operating room.

Anyone interested in learning how these products improve safety and efficiency in the surgical suite can find out more by visiting the Sharp Fluidics website or calling 1-866-376-4686.

About Sharp Fluidics: Sharp Fluidics is an industry leader in creating products designed to improve safety and efficiency in the surgical suite. They have developed several products reimagining surgical closures to help surgeons maintain high safety standards and close surgeries more efficiently. Their products are transforming the surgical suite.

Company: Sharp Fluidics
Address: 3496 Breakwater Court
City: Hayward
State: CA
Zip code: 94545
Toll-free number: 1-866-376-4686
Telephone number: 1-650-397-2790
Email address: info@sharpfluidics.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2023 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution