Berd & Klauss Welcomes Marina Heisel, Strengthening Our Legal Team as a Paralegal.

New York, NY, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — We at Berd & Klauss PLLC are a highly experienced immigration law firm located in New York, dedicated to delivering professional legal services to both corporate and individual clients. With years of expertise in immigration-related matters, we offer expert guidance and support to companies and individuals seeking immigration benefits in the United States.

Our priority is to address clients' immigration cases promptly and efficiently, adhering to all necessary deadlines. Their immigration attorneys are specialists in USA Immigration Law, well-equipped to assist with various forms of immigrant visas, family immigration, corporate immigration, as well as asylum, citizenship, and naturalization matters.

We are excited to announce the latest addition to our team, Marina Heisel, who has recently joined our firm as a paralegal. Marina has earned her master’s degree in public international law from the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO). Following graduation, Marina accepted a position as an associate attorney with CMS. At this international law firm, she assisted corporate customers with legal matters at every stage of their business operations, from establishing a company’s presence to implementing ethical hiring practices.

As a paralegal at Berd & Klauss, PLLC, Marina concentrates on a wide range of immigration matters. Her close collaboration with the firm’s clients allows her to support attorneys in drafting affidavits, collecting evidence, and preparing essential documents for submission to USCIS and immigration courts. She specializes in immigration cases related to family, employment, and political asylum, and her proficiency extends to both Russian and French languages.

Aside from her impressive professional credentials, Marina’s unwavering dedication, enthusiasm, and strong work ethic perfectly align with our firm’s core values. We are confident that her innovative approach to problem-solving and commitment to excellence will greatly benefit our clients and contribute significantly to our continued growth.

Please join us in extending a warm welcome to Marina Heisel. You can reach out to her at marina@berdklauss.com.

