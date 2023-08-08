Bath Makeover by Capital is now Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by Capital

Canton, Massachusetts, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by Capital is the new company name for Bath Makeover by Capital. Inside and out, Jacuzzi® products are built to be dependable. Our products are the culmination of decades of invention, design, performance, and usability, from the high caliber of our materials to the ideal balance of form and functionality.

Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by Capital specializes in bath conversions to transform an old, outdated bathroom into something new and more functional. Many homeowners are unaware of what a bath conversion can do, making a free consultation the best choice to evaluate their options and choose the best service to get the desired results. A bath conversion can transform a tub into a shower or vice versa, improving how homeowners use their homes and ensuring everyone can safely use the bathroom.

Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by Capital is a top-rated local bathroom contractor providing valuable services to customers throughout the Nashua area. Their team has more than 16 years of experience in the industry and can help homeowners improve their bathrooms with conversions. They are known for offering flexible financing options, industry-leading warranties, and exceptional customer service.

Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation for Nashua bath conversions can find out more by visiting the Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by Capital website or calling 1-857-309-7569.

Company: Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by Capital

Address: 354 Turnpike St. STE 302

City: Canton

State: MA

Zip code: 02021

Telephone number: 1-857-309-7569