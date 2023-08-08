FactoryWorx Announces its Participation in the Smart Manufacturing Conference 2023

Smart Manufacturing Conference

Sydney, Australia, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Smart Manufacturing Conference Program bringing manufacturing professionals together to share the insights about ‘Future of Manufacturing’

Modern Manufacturing Expo 2023 is a highly anticipated event that brings together industry leaders, professionals, and technology enthusiasts in the manufacturing sector. Scheduled to take place at the prestigious Sydney Showground on Wednesday, September 20, this conference promises to be a hub of knowledge exchange and innovation.

Know More:  https://modernmanufacturingexpo.com/smart-manufacturing-conference/   

Topics will be addressed:

  • What’s next for manufacturers?
  • The future of manufacturing is about being connected, automated and digital Transformation.
  • The time to take the next step into the future of manufacturing is now!
  • To become a smart manufacturer and make sure to attend for essential insights to create digital transformation strategy.

The conference is set to explore the future of manufacturing and how to transform and gain a competitive edge in such a dynamic and changing environment. It helps manufacturing professionals to hear and learn new models, technologies, case studies and how the latest advancements can now be harnessed to power up manufacturing excellence.

FactoryWorx is pleased to announce that their Director Mr. Mergen Pillay speaking at the Expo about the future of manufacturing according to AI. He will present on what the future of manufacturing will look like and where the opportunities and challenges lay ahead for Australian manufacturers. Followed by a live AI Q&A session.

About FactoryWorx

Factoryworx – Digital Factories of the Future, proud to be among leaders of Manufacturing Execution System software (MES) driving Digital Factories of the future. Factoryworx’s decision-making software platforms ran top of its class for unified business intelligence, performance management, and predictive analytics solutions for manufacturing.

Contact

FactoryWorx

Mergen Pillay

1300 155 465

https://www.factoryworx.com.au/

enquiries@factoryworx.com.au

Press Contact:

Mergen Pillay
PO Box 4832, Knox City Centre, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

