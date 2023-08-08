CHETU BECOMES FOUNDATION MEMBER OF CHIME

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of world-class custom healthcare and business software solutions, today announced it had become a foundation member with CHIME, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives.

CHIME is the professional organization for Chief Information Officers and other senior healthcare IT leaders. CHIME enables its members and business partners to collaborate, exchange ideas, develop professionally, and advocate the effective use of information management to improve healthcare throughout the communities they serve.

“Chetu is looking forward to collaborating with CHIME to help educate its members about implementing and supporting legacy applications, as well as the latest software technologies that are revolutionizing the healthcare industry,” said Deepak Borole, director of operations overseeing Chetu’s healthcare software solutions sector. “We plan to provide educational programs and resources to CHIME members.”

In response to the changing medical market, Chetu provides unique healthcare software development solutions, which often use deep learning and Artificial Intelligence, and offers implementation support of legacy applications to improve patient care and cost efficiencies.

Chetu developers work with healthcare companies on:

AI-Enabled Remote Monitoring

AI-Powered EHRs

Natural Language Processing

Chatbots

Medical Imaging Analysis

Machine Learning and Predictive Analytics

Chetu’s healthcare software programmers have developed custom solutions in Telehealth and Telemedicine, Health Information Exchange (HIE), PACS and DICOM Viewer Platforms, Management Systems (LIMS), Pharmacy Management, Electronic Prescription (eRX), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), Practice Management, Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), and HL7 Interface.

“Chetu is excited to join CHIME,” said Atal Bansal, founder and CEO of Chetu. “As a provider of custom software and support for legacy applications, we want CHIME members to look at Chetu as a leading technology and development resource.”

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to clients’ needs. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

