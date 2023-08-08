New management at Austrian machine tool manufacturer: Backed by substantial expertise and executive experience, Dr. Markus Nolte takes over as the company’s new CEO.

Salzburg, Austria, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Dr. Nolte will drive EMCO’s ambitious growth strategy. ‘I am looking forward to this exciting challenge in a highly dynamic market environment. Our team’s expertise and EMCO’s innovative product portfolio are the ideal prerequisites for expanding our market position as a provider of cutting-edge technology and top-class services.’

Over the past 25 years, Dr. Nolte has acquired extensive experience in different management functions and industries, including as the CEO of a publicly listed supplier to the aerospace industry and as the Head of Sales & Development at an international automotive supplier.

A full-service provider in turning and milling and a manufacturer of high-tech turnkey solutions, EMCO is perfectly prepared for the next growth steps. A strengthened management team accompany Dr. Nolte on this ambitious strategic path: Jörg Weinkogl has been responsible for the sales, service and marketing departments since 1 June 2023. With his many years of experience at EMCO, Mag. Horst Rettenbacher strengthens the management team in his capacity as CFO.

Images

Dr. Markus Nolte, CEO EMCO GmbH

graduated from RWTH Aachen University and contributes 25 years of global leadership experience in the automotive, e-mobility and aerospace industries.



Jörg Weinkogl CSO Emco GmbH



EMCO GmbH’s management team (from left to right):

Jörg Weinkogl, CSO – Dr. Markus Nolte, CEO – Mag. Horst Rettenbacher, CFO

About EMCO

EMCO, a mechanical engineering company based in Salzburg, ranks among Europe’s leading machine tool manufacturers. EMCO currently employs about 800 people at a total of 5 production sites in Austria, Germany and Italy. The international, family-run company owes its success to more than 75 years of expertise and experience in the area of machine tool engineering. Today, EMCO stands for top-of-the-line, customised, automated complete solutions for both turning and milling.

To learn more > www.emco-world.com

