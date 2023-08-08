Rohde & Schwarz organizes EMC Design Challenge as highlight event at EMC+SIPI 2023

Munich, Germany, 2023-Aug-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Caption: R&S EPL1000 for quick, precise, and compliant EMI measurements up to 30 MHz.

Rohde & Schwarz, a leading provider of cutting-edge EMC solutions, continues its popular “Are You a Genius?” approach, which lets trade show visitors experience test solutions interactivley, first hand. At this year’s 2023 IEEE International Symposium on Electromagnetic Compatibility, Signal & Power Integrity (EMC + SIPI), attendees will have the unique opportunity at the Rohde & Schwarz booth to participate in the “Are you a genius?” EMC Design Challenge. It aims to test participants’ design knowledge through a series of engaging lab challenges that focus on signal hunting and software automation.

In addition to the engaging EMC Design Challenge, Rohde & Schwarz will be highlighting a range of impressive demonstrations at their booth. Among these is the newly introduced R&S EPL1000, a compact and fully compliant CISPR 16-1-1 test receiver designed for precise EMI measurements up to 30 MHz. Equipped with an additional spectrum analyzer and signal and tracking generator, the R&S EPL1000 offers unparalleled versatility for various laboratory applications. With its compact design and comprehensive features, the R&S EPL1000 serves as an ideal solution for engineers and technicians seeking quick and accurate EMI measurements. Whether it’s for routine testing or critical analysis, this state-of-the-art test receiver delivers outstanding performance and reliability.

EMC engineers attending the show can experience faster speed and improved signal insights with the newly introduced FFT bandwidth extensions of the R&S ESW. This unique wideband solution enables real-time measurements up to 970 MHz while maintaining a high dynamic range and exceptional measurement accuracy. This breakthrough functionality significantly enhances measurement speed, allowing engineers to expedite their analysis processes.

Lastly, for conducted immunity tests, EMC labs require a test signal source driven at high RF powers and at defined frequencies. Bulk current injection (BCI) is a conducted immunity test method in line with ISO11452-1 and ISO11452-4. Rohde & Schwarz will demonstrate, a compact BCI solution based on a signal generator, RF solid-state amplifier with power up to 350 W from the R&S BBA150-AB series, power sensors and test software for the frequency range from 4 kHz to 400 MHz that covers both the substitution method and the closed loop method.

Rohde & Schwarz is exhibiting at EMC+SIPI 2023 in booth #415 in Grand Rapids, MI, from August 1-3, 2023. For show updates from Rohde & Schwarz, follow Rohde & Schwarz solutions for Electronic Design on LinkedIn.

