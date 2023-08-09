Cell Culture Sector is Amplified by Rising Incidence of Cancer and Other Chronic Diseases

Cell Culture Industry Data Book Covers Cell Culture, Cell Culture Media, 3D Cell Culture, and Primary Cell Culture Market

Grand View Research’s Cell Culture Industry databook is a collection of market sizing & forecasts insights, market dynamics & trends, opportunity assessment, regulatory & technology framework, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses studies. Within the purview of the databook, such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of summary presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.The following data points will be included in the final product offering in four reports and one sector report overview.

Access the Global Cell Culture Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Cell Culture Market Growth & Trends

The global cell culture market size is expected to reach USD 60.27 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This can be attributed to the increase in biopharmaceutical production, advancements in vaccine research and development, and increasing focus on genetic engineering applications that rely heavily on cell culture techniques.

Innovations in cell culture workflow automation, such as the commercial development of integrated robotic liquid handling systems, are expected to significantly boost the capabilities of current cell culture technologies. For instance, culturing processes are expected to witness improvements in capacity handling and efficiency, and reproducibility in operations. Similarly, automation in cell line development technologies is gaining traction with the launch of new platforms. For instance, in October 2021, CYTENA launched C.STATION, a fully automated cell line development platform, for enhancing antibody and gene therapy production. Such product launches are likely to increase the market penetration of cell culture offerings.

Cell culture models play a pivotal role in the development of novel therapeutics for diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and Parkinson’s diseases. With the increasing emphasis on research and development activities exploring therapeutic candidates for such diseases, the demand for customized media for use in preclinical research is expected to drive the market. Furthermore, demand for serum-free media is likely to witness significant growth due to increasing quality constraints in biopharmaceuticals and the requirement for highly consistent and standardized culturing conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for cell culture products due to the significant role played by culturing technologies in the discovery of novel diagnostic and therapeutic options for the disease. For instance, research applications such as high-throughput COVID-19 drug screening for the identification of potential drug candidates or investigations aimed at understanding the mechanism of viral entry into the host cells are expected to positively affect the market growth. Furthermore, culturing techniques offer essential tools for the production of viral particles for vaccine development, thereby broadening the growth prospects in this domain.

Order your copy of the Free Sample of “Cell Culture Industry Data Book – Cell Culture, Cell Culture Media, 3D Cell Culture, and Primary Cell Culture Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 – 2030” Data Book, published by Grand View Research

Cell Culture Media Market Growth & Trends

The global cell culture media market size is expected to reach USD 10,186.6 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.23% from 2023 to 2030. Expansion of biosimilars and biologics, growth in stem cell research, and emerging bio manufacturing technologies for cell-based vaccines are the major factors which are likely to drive the market. For instance, in October 2021, the Australian Government funded the Australian-led stem cell research through USD 25 million in grants.

The expansion of clear, regulatory approval paths for biosimilars in emerging markets is generating great opportunities for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies. The availability of an approval pathway in the U.S., has led to new opportunities for bio manufacturers to enter major markets around the globe. Biosimilar versions of monoclonal antibodies have the probability to offer cost reductions of 25-30%, and many emerging market countries are vigorously developing pathways for approvals and are swiftly catching up. As this industry is expanding the key biopharmaceutical players are adopting robust culturing technologies to meet the increasing demand; thereby driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, there is growing interest in improving the stem cell culture, because this technology is being used extensively in research for studying the stem cell biology, as well as for therapeutic applications. Furthermore, funding related to this research field has augmented in recent years which has accelerated the growth of the market. In addition to this, key media manufacturers launched new products for stem cell research. For instance, in September 2021, Bio-Techne Corporation launched a novel medium for the maintenance and expansion of induced pluripotent stem cells having applications in both translational and research workflows.

The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has improved the demand for well-established cell-based vaccine production technologies. Moreover, it has given rise to a few scientific innovations, particularly in the production and testing of vaccine technology. For instance, the Vero line originated from the African green monkey kidney and has been extensively used for viral vaccine manufacturing. It has also been used for the development of various SARS-CoV variants. ProVeroTM1 Serum-free Medium is one such medium manufactured by Lonza Bioscience which is protein-free, and of non-animal origin designed to support the growth of Vero cells and MDCK.

Go through the table of content of Cell Culture Industry Data Book to get a better understanding of the Coverage & Scope of the study

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the Cell Culture industry are –

Sartorius AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaK

Eppendorf AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Check out more Industry Data Books, published by Grand View Research

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/sector-reports-list

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter