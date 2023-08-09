CHETU TO EXHIBIT AT NACDS TOTAL STORE EXPO

Sunrise, FL, 2023-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — Chetu, a leading developer of world-class custom software solutions, today announced it would highlight the advantages of customized software solutions for the pharmacy retail industry at the NACDS Total Store Expo from Aug. 12-14 in San Diego.

“The National Association of Chain Drug Stores’ expo is the largest gathering of retailers and suppliers in the health and wellness industry. It is where leaders in the retail pharmacy sector learn about the latest technologies that are changing how their industry operates,” said Deepak Borole, Chetu’s director of operations for custom software solutions in the pharmacy retail industry. “With features like customized workflows, full prescription refills, fully integrated payment processing, and instant communication, Chetu develops new or updated pharmacy software to enhance patient care for both large and independent health and wellness chains.”

Chetu’s custom solutions address a variety of pharmacy-related challenges:

Tailored Pharmacy Software Development

Revenue Cycle Management (RCM)

Document Management Solutions

Inventory Management Systems

Pharmacy Compounding Software

Chetu, with more than 2,800 industry-specific, on-demand software developers, provides scalable, cost-effective software solutions to startups, SMBs, and even enterprise clients in the retail pharmacy industry.

“We have skilled pharmacy software engineers who can upgrade your software or create custom solutions to meet your company’s specific needs,” Borole said.

To meet with Chetu’s software development experts and learn how they can address your retail pharmacy health and wellness needs, please visit booth 3408.

For more information on Chetu’s expertise in custom pharmacy management software or to request a consultation, please visit www.chetu.com/healthcare/pharmacy.php.

About Chetu:

Founded in 2000, Chetu is a global software development solutions and support services provider. Chetu’s specialized technology and industry experts serve startups, SMBs, and Fortune 5000 companies with an unparalleled software delivery model suited to the needs of the clients. Chetu’s one-stop-shop model spans the entire software technology spectrum. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, Chetu has 13 locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. For more information, visit www.chetu.com.

Media Contact:

pr@chetu.com

954-342-5676