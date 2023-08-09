CareSmartz360 to Showcase Innovative Home Care Software at the 2023 TAHC&H Conference

San Antonio, TX, 2023-Aug-09 — /EPR Network/ — CareSmartz360, a leading provider of innovative solutions for the home care industry, is thrilled to announce its participation as an exhibitor at the 2023 Texas Association for Home Care & Hospice (TAHC&H) Conference. The highly anticipated conference, dedicated exclusively to meeting the unique needs of the home care industry, will take place from August 28th to 31st in San Antonio, Texas.

The 2023 TAHC&H Conference in San Antonio, themed “Bring Care Home,” offers valuable insights for home care professionals. Attendees will learn how to care for the elderly in their own homes, benefiting caregivers and home care agency owners. The conference agenda covers caregiving techniques, patient safety, regulatory compliance, and industry updates.

Cutting-edge technologies like CareSmartz360 will be showcased, enabling efficient and personalized care delivery. Networking opportunities foster collaboration and partnerships, while policy discussions shape the future of home care. With a focus on enhancing client care, the conference empowers attendees to provide exceptional care in the comfort of their client’s homes.

“We’re thrilled to make our mark as an exhibitor at the highly anticipated 2023 TAHC&H Conference,” exclaimed Manipal Dhariwal, the visionary CEO of Caresmartz, Inc. Prepare to unveil innovative strategies for business growth as we gather to connect with like-minded leaders in the home care industry. This conference isn’t just an event; it’s a transformative opportunity to reimagine the future of home care. Join us, and let’s embark on a journey toward revolutionizing the industry together!”

At the conference, attendees will have the chance to meet the CareSmartz360 team at Booth No #17, where Ruby Mehta (Vice President of Sales) and Chris Black (Account Executive) will be available to provide demonstrations and answer questions. They will showcase the software’s capabilities and discuss how CareSmartz360 can help overcome the unique challenges home care agencies face.

Don’t miss this opportunity to discover how CareSmartz360 can transform your home care agency and witness the care evolution. Visit Booth No #17 at the 2023 TAHC&H Conference and experience the future of home care.

About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is an all-in-one home care software designed to control every aspect of the agency’s business. They strive to empower the home care community by helping them achieve greatness in operations. Their HIPAA-compliant and end-to-end business solutions enable home care agencies to take a step further toward enhancing their efficiency, employee & customer experiences, and boosting revenues- all while abiding by legal requirements.

About TAHC&H

TAHC&H is a highly respected trade association dedicated to serving the Texas home care and hospice industry since 1969. Based in Austin, it advocates for ethical practices, quality, and economic viability. Their mission is to advance home care and hospice as the leading solution for safe and innovative healthcare, guided by values of leadership, inclusion, integrity, trust, excellence, and innovation.