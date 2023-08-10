Discovery Map of San Juans’ Ethan Unverferth Receives Franchise Rockstar Award

Telluride, CO, Montrose, CO, Ouray, CO, Ridgway, CO and Waitsfield, VT, 2023-Aug-10 — /EPR Network/ — At the end of 2022, Discovery Map of San Juans’ Ethan Unverferth distinguished himself as the youngest owner of a Discovery Map franchise (he purchased the franchise with his father Patrick). In receiving Franchise Business Review’s Franchise Rockstar award in the family-owned category, the 16-year-old has moved to the head of the class in the franchising world.

A home schooled high school student from Ouray, Colorado, Ethan first saw Discovery Map on a family trip to Maine. Patrick thought it a good business opportunity for him and Ethan to take on together. When they discovered that the local Discovery Map, then Discovery Map of Telluride, was for sale, the Unverferths went ahead and made the purchase.

“Ethan recently applied for and received a $1,500 micro-grant from the Ouray Economic Development Committee. Then he put the money into updating the map design and layout, purchasing new display racks, and marketing the business. The results speak for themselves,” said Patrick Unverferth.”

Since purchasing the franchise, Ethan and his family published their very successful map. Under Ethan’s energetic hand, sales for his inaugural year map exceeded ad revenues from the previous version of the map. Most importantly, Ethan has been able to keep up his grades.

“As a home school student, you have to manage your schedule a bit more than students in a traditional school setting. It’s very good training for running a business like this one. I feel like I’m actually getting two educations, one in school and one in business,” said Ethan. “To receive the Franchise Business Review award is not exactly something I was expecting. My family and the folks at Discovery Map up in Vermont have been so supportive. This really feels like a team accomplishment.”

Discovery Map produces colorful, hand-drawn maps that are a favorite of travelers seeking local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences and great destinations. Discovery Map is typically found on display in local stores, restaurants, hotels and tourist attractions.

In addition to the printed map, DiscoveryMap.com offers content curated by locals for visitors and those planning a trip (it’s even great for locals who are unaware of their own town’s hidden gems). The interactive map found on the website is to scale, thus can be used for turn-by-turn directions, as well as to access detailed information about areas of interest, places to eat, lodging and other noteworthy sites.

“We provide our new franchise owners with sales and other training as well as news releases to announce them to their local business community,” said Peter Hans, CEO of Discovery Map. “Ethan and Patrick received a good amount of coverage and created a buzz about the map. That energy has translated to a dramatic increase in sales from the previous owner. Ethan is very deserving of the recognition from the Franchise Business Review.”

Franchise Business Review selects the Rockstar awards annually. Recipients are nominated and then selected as an exceptional example of achieving success within a franchise model. Franchise Rockstars are then featured in Franchise Business Review’s Franchise Rockstar annual report.

The first Discovery Map of San Juans recently published in May 2023. Local businesses interested in placing an ad in the upcoming edition of Discovery Map of San Juans can call 970-708-1261 or e-mail ethanu@discoverymap.com.

Discovery Map has more than 120 maps across the U.S. and Canada. Franchise owners sell advertising on the map and on the Discovery Map online version, the WebMap, which is available at discoverymap.com. The typical franchise owner will publish a printed map once per year.

Discovery Map franchise owners come from many walks of life. Some are corporate refugees or semi-retired individuals looking to build a business and fund their retirement. Others include recent college graduates, as well as mothers (and fathers) looking to build a business with hours around the kids’ school schedules.

Discovery Map is a consistent winner of Franchise Business Review’s top 50 in franchisee satisfaction.

For more information on the Discovery Map franchise opportunity, visit https://discoverymap.com/franchise.

About Discovery Map:

Discovery Map International is the country’s leading provider of curated guides to top tourist destinations, cities and towns throughout North America. The distinctively colorful, hand-drawn maps are a favorite of travelers for navigating local dining, attractions, businesses, cultural experiences, ski destinations – and even the best locations to take selfies. Discovery Map can be found in local hotels, restaurants, shops, visitor information centers and other participating venues, and at discoverymap.com. Discovery Maps International is headquartered in Waitsfield, VT, in the heart of the Green Mountains. For more information, visit https://discoverymap.com/franchise.