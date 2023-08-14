Beyond Blemishes: Comprehensive Approaches in Acne Skincare Products Sector

CITY, Country, 2023-Aug-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Acne Skincare Products Industry | Forecast 2030

Acne Skincare Products Industry Data Book – Anti-acne Cosmetics, Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market

Grand View Research’s acne skincare products industry data book is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, regulatory data, reimbursement structure, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies. Within the purview of the database, all such information is systematically analyzed and provided in the form of presentations and detailed outlook reports on individual areas of research.

Acne Skincare Products Industry Data Book Coverage Snapshot

Markets Covered

Acne Skincare Products Industry USD 5,004.71 million in 2022, 8.85% CAGR (2023-2030)

Anti-Acne Cosmetics Market Size USD 4,464.80 million in 2022, 9.14% CAGR (2023-2030)

Anti-Acne Dermal Patch Market Size USD 539.91 million in 2022, 6.20% CAGR (2023-2030)

Access the Global Acne Skincare Products Industry Data Book, 2023 to 2030, compiled with details like market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies

Anti-acne Dermal Patch Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-acne dermal patch market size is expected to reach USD 870.3 million by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2030. The growing prevalence of acne vulgaris is boosting the adoption of instant treatments pertaining to the conditions such as acne patches, thus propelling market growth. There has been a surge in the number of anti-acne dermal patch brands being commercialized across the globe. Hence, increasing product launches in this industry have significantly boosted its revenue growth. Moreover, the rising number of companies expanding their geographic presence across the developing as well as developed economies have further supported the market’s positive growth trajectory across the forecast period.

However, the pandemic of COVID-19 has made the anti-acne dermal patch industry witness a negative drop in its growth rate in 2020. The parent market of beauty and personal care has reflected a significant decline in its revenue growth across the year 2020. Closure of retail stores, pharmaceutical outlets during the initial period of the COVID-19 outbreak has resulted in severe disruption of the profit model of such industries.

Anti-acne Cosmetics Market Growth & Trends

The global anti-acne cosmetics market size is expected to reach USD 8.91 billion by 2030 registering a CAGR of 9.0%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The high psychological burden associated with acne, especially among women, is expected to be the key growth-driving factor for the market. Moreover, the easy availability of various products to treat acne is anticipated to support the market growth. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, it is one of the common skin disorders in the U.S., affecting approximately 50 million individuals every year, with nearly 85% of individuals between the age group of 12 and 24 years having minor acne. Thus, a high prevalence of this skin disorder is also anticipated to fuel the product demand, thereby augmenting the market growth.

Furthermore, according to a study conducted by SkinStore, an average American woman uses nearly 16 skincare products per day and spends approximately USD 8 each day on facial cosmetics products. Such beauty regimes are also anticipated to propel market growth.

Competitive Insights

The industry growth is directly associated with the extensive adoption of advanced healthcare technology, the technological shift, and the demand for noninvasive treatment for acne. Moreover, the competition among major market players will become intense in the upcoming years as they focus more on strategic collaborations, geographical expansion, and partnerships through mergers and acquisitions. For instance, in January 2022, L’Oréal and Verily partnered to develop a research program on skin health and advance skin health. This partnership is expected to boost the R&D of novel anti-acne products over the forecast period.

