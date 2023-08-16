AlphaGen Private Equity Fund to invest $ 50 million into doublejack’s DJCK Gold and Asset Backed Token

British Virgin Islands, UK, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — The Alpha Gen Private Equity Fund represents an innovative approach to investment, leveraging the transformative power of blockchain technology to create a tokenized private equity fund. This model enhances traditional unit trust structures by offering improved transparency, fractional ownership, and liquidity. The decentralised nature of blockchain technology allows investors to trade tokens peer-to-peer at any time, democratizing access to private equity investments, and potentially appealing to a broader range of investors.

AlphaGen, in cooperation with Pronexus, have committed to invest a first amount of $ 50,000,000 into doublejack’s DJCK token in this fiscal quarter. Given doublejack’s trajectory and potential, doublejack has been selected as an ideal candidate for potential fundraising via AlphaGen’s innovative fund.

Pronexus, with Registration Number 2020/059618/07, is an Authorised Financial Services Provider (FSP 51616), a Registered Credit Provider (NCRCP17518), and a Treasury Outsourcing Company registered with the South African Reserve Bank (SARB). Furthermore, Pronexus is registered as an accountable institution with the Financial Intelligence Centre with ID number 54269. It is also a Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) and operates within the interim regulatory regime for South African CASP FSPs. Pronexus’ operations align with the Financial Advisory and Intermediary Services Act (FIAS) of 2002 (act no. 37 of 2002).

About doublejack.world

doublejack’s DJCK is the world’s leading 100% Gold plus asset-backed iGaming token, that was designed to shake up the world of online gaming. With a limited supply and on track to go above and beyond, the unicorn company is inviting to join their journey towards success in 190 countries. As a DJCK token holder, one will be part of the house, where the odds are always in favor. Get ready to explore a whole new world of possibilities with this exciting new venture towards becoming the leading Fintech app.