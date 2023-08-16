Electro Standards Intro’s 4-Channel Fiber Optic Switch with Ethernet & GUI Remote Control

Cranston, RI, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, RI has just added the Model 6312 4-Channel LC Duplex ABC Switch to their QuickSwitch® fiber optic line of network switches. The Model 6312 has four channels of switching simultaneously switching between the A, B, C, positions for each channel using three independent pushbuttons. Therefore, by pressing the A button, all four channels will switch to the A position, and so on. This product is great for digital operations of corporate, military, and government businesses, ie. information technology research/projects, sharing and transferring data across devices, and enabling communication between devices.

Each fiber port is LC Duplex, Multimode, 62.5/125 micron, and support a wavelength of 1300nm. All fiber signals are switched via break-before-make MEMS based mirror switch technology. The model is transparent to data speed and format. This switch improves network efficiency by allowing the sharing of peripherals without the need to plug and unplug cables.

For more information about this switch please click the following link to be brought to the listing for M6312 on our website, https://www.electrostandards.com/catalog-306312-model-6312-lc-duplex-abcd-fiber-optic-switch-with-ethernet-and-gui.html

For information about other network switches, cables, and more from Electro Standards Laboratories please feel free to call or email in and we will connect you with someone from our sales engineering team. If you are interested in what ES Labs has to offer, please feel free to search out website at https://www.electrostandards.com/ and explore our hundreds of products. All ES Labs products are available for export. Government agencies should contact Electro Standards for GSA pricing on COTS (Commercial-Off-The-Shelf) network switches.

