Englewood Pediatric Dentistry: Help Your Child Grow With Happy Smiles At Kids Tooth Doc

Englewood, CO, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Kids Tooth Doc – Englewood redefines smiles and sets the foundation for a lifetime of dental wellness. The dental office is committed to providing exceptional care tailored to children’s unique needs, led by pediatric dentists Dr. Alex Sherman, Dr. Carissa Molina, and Dr. Brianna Nicholson.

The clinic specializes in a comprehensive range of pediatric dental services, including special healthcare needs, emergency care, braces, orthodontics, and sedation options. Patients can count on the pediatric dentists here for dental wellness services and teeth restorations. However, the team focuses on Englewood pediatric dentistry, delivering age-appropriate treatments in a friendly, comforting environment.

“At Kids Tooth Doc – Englewood, we believe that early oral care lays the foundation for lifelong dental health,” says Dr. Carissa Molina. “We are dedicated to educating parents on early infant oral care and offering preventive dentistry to ensure our young patients have a healthy and beautiful smile.”

In addition to top-notch dental care, the pediatric dental office takes pride in creating a warm and inviting atmosphere for kids visiting. The practice is designed to alleviate dental anxiety and provide a positive experience for children of all ages.

To make dental care accessible to families, Kids Tooth Doc – Englewood accepts most major credit cards and insurance plans. They strive to remove any financial barriers that might prevent children from receiving the dental care they need and deserve.

As part of their commitment to providing a comprehensive dental experience, pediatric dentists offer orthodontic services, including the popular Invisalign® treatments. These discreet and comfortable options help children achieve straighter smiles and improved oral health.

The practice goes beyond standard dental care, offering a comprehensive range of services to meet diverse needs. From dental wellness services that prioritize prevention to expert dental restorations ensuring lasting smiles, they cater to all children. The compassionate team specializes in addressing special healthcare needs, providing comforting emergency dental care.

With expertise in braces and orthodontics, they create confident smiles. The dental clinic is also a leading destination for sedation options, ensuring a stress-free dental experience for young patients. Patients trust Englewood pediatric dentistry services to nurture healthy and happy smiles for their children.

The Kids Tooth Doc – Englewood team looks forward to welcoming children of all ages and providing them with gentle and compassionate care. With their expertise in Englewood pediatric dentistry, they aim to create happy smiles that last a lifetime. Get in touch with the best pediatric dentist in Englewood, CO, today. Visit the website or call us for more insights into kid’s dental care from the team.

Summary

