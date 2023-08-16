The Association for Supply Chain Management Launches New Supply Chain Technology Certificate

Cleveland, USA, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Highlighting the importance of emerging technologies, supply chain innovation, and taking a deep dive into the supply chain industry, ASCM CEO Abe Eshkenazi, CSCP, CPA, CAE, said, “The pandemic made it clear to supply chain leaders that they need visibility into not only their suppliers, but their suppliers’ suppliers to be resilient. Add in agility and flexibility to respond to consumer expectations – the capabilities and pressures on supply chains are greater than ever before. Technology is the conduit – this certificate provides supply chain professionals with the knowledge they need to keep up with all the demands of the modern supply chain.”

Keep reading to learn why the certificate could be trailblazing for your supply chain.

Improve operational performance – The ever-evolving technologies have enabled businesses to enhance and streamline their activities. The certification, which enables corporations and individuals to deepen their knowledge of various subjects like the internet of things (IoT), blockchain, 3D printing, cybersecurity, and demand planning technologies, aims to do the same. When combined with demand forecasting software, these technologies enable precise forecasting that will reduce inventory costs and increase overall revenue. Pave the way for new processes – Businesses are all about evolving and accepting change when required. For instance, companies have progressed from using spreadsheets to plan their orders to demand planning software . The supply chain technology certificate will enable you to ask questions related to your ongoing operations and support the implementation of innovative technologies with better logic and rationality. Evaluate the advantages and risks involved with new technologies – As robust as processes can be made through security, there is always risk. Data fuels your business today, but a data breach is the biggest threat to any corporation. The certificate will teach you how and what to avoid in supply chain management to keep your privacy intact. Facilitate reliable, rational, and informed decision-making – Knowledge enhances decision-making. After completing this course, you will have the knowledge to make decisions that will move the business forward. This certification will directly and beneficially impact your demand planning, inventory management, demand forecasting , and supply chain operation as a whole.

The course is a self-paced online program comprising 20 hours of education, additional questions, and video clips to understand each topic at a deep level, leading to a final exam. After you pass the exam, you will earn a Supply Chain Technology Certificate and a digital badge that you can showcase.