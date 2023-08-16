Future Electronics Presents Exclusive Artificial Intelligence & Embedded Security Seminar

Montreal, Canada, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is excited to announce an upcoming seminar focused on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Embedded Security. This comprehensive event is set to take place on August 24th, 2023 in Milpitas, California.

The AI & Embedded Security Seminar is designed to provide engineers, developers, and technology enthusiasts with a unique opportunity to explore the latest advancements, trends, and best practices in AI and embedded security solutions. See a demonstration on how to incorporate neural network models into your next design project. Explore the applications of machine learning, such as anomaly detection, activity classification, human/object recognition, voice commands, and gestures.

To learn more, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/resources/events/artificial-intelligence-embedded-security-seminars. To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 45 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

