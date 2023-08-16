Devart Leads in Two Categories at DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards 2023

Prague, Czech Republic, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Devart’s dbForge Studios — four IDEs that help users streamline all database operations with a single integrated solution — have struck gold at the DBTA Readers’ Choice Awards 2023. Additionally, a bronze award has been earned by SecureBridge, a suite of client and server components for SSH, SFTP, FTPS, HTTP/HTTPS, SSL, WebSocket, and SignalR protocols.

Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for the most popular database servers, has been named a DBTA Readers’ Choice finalist for the fifth year in a row.

Devart solutions have been awarded in the following categories:

To learn more, please visit

https://blog.devart.com/devart-products-become-the-winners-of-dbta-2023-readers-choice-awards.html

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.