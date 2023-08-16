Westminster Village Offers Extraordinary Senior Living Options

West Lafayette, Indiana, 2023-Aug-16 — /EPR Network/ — Westminster Village is pleased to announce that they offer extraordinary senior living options that make retirement more comfortable for the aging population. Their assisted living community offers everything seniors need to remain independent and comfortable during their later years.

Westminster Village provides various living options to allow seniors to find the perfect fit for their requirements and preferences. Residents can choose from apartments, hybrid homes, and houses with multiple care levels, including assisted living, memory care, independent living, rehabilitation, and long-term care. In addition to different living options, senior residents can take advantage of all the community amenities, including dining options and a fitness and rehab center with a swimming pool, fitness classes, strength training, an arts and crafts studio, personal training, and an outdoor fitness area. The community is designed to keep seniors active and healthy.

Westminster Village aims to allow senior residents to live independently while having access to the care and assistance required to keep them safe and healthy. By choosing from their extraordinary senior living options, residents can find the perfect place to live out their retirement in peace and tranquility.

Anyone interested in learning about these extraordinary senior living options can find out more by visiting the Westminster Village website or calling 1-765-463-7546.

About Westminster Village: Westminster Village is a senior living community providing various living environments for assisted living, independent living, rehab, memory care, and long-term care. They aim to make senior living as comfortable as possible, empowering seniors to stay active and social for a better quality of life. Residents can access all the community amenities to provide a comfortable living environment.

Company: Westminster Village

Address: 2741 N. Salisbury St.

City: West Lafayette

State: IN

Zip code: 47906

Telephone number: 1-765-463-7546

Email address: info@wvwl.org